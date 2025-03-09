"New Zealand have gone to Pakistan for their semi-final" - Former England captain notes India's advantage in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final 

Former England captain Michael Atherton has opined that India head into the 2025 Champions Trophy final as favorites primarily due to the fact that New Zealand had extensive traveling in the lead-up to the contest. The Blackcaps were in Dubai for their final group stage encounter against India on March 2, then travelled to Lahore for the semi-final against Pakistan on March 5, before returning back.

Ad

According to reports, New Zealand have had to travel close to 7,000 kilometers over the course of the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. India, on the other hand, have played all of their matches in Dubai because of the hybrid model schedule in place.

The stark difference has been highlighted heavily by fans and pundits alike ahead of the final.

Michael Atherton noted how India hold the aces because of the familiarity of the venue. The Men in Blue have played four matches in the tournament in Dubai, including the semi-final against Australia.

Ad

Trending

“India are favorites without question. They’re unbeaten in the tournament and playing at the ground (Dubai) where they’ve had lots of exposure, whereas New Zealand have gone to Pakistan for their semi-final and come back," Atherton said on Sky Sports (via Indian Express).

India are yet to lose an ODI contest at the Dubai International Stadium. They played the entirety of the 2018 Asia Cup at the venue, and went on to clinch the trophy after remaining unbeaten.

Ad

"They haven’t really missed Jasprit Bumrah that much" - Michael Atherton on India's bowling unit

Several doubts were raised against Team India's bowling attack, which did not include Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With spearhead Mohammed Shami returning from a lengthy injury layoff, and Harshit Rana being a newcomer, almost all hopes were pinned on the spin bowling unit.

Ad

The conditions have helped India field as many as four spinners in the playing XI. India had initially begun with three seamers, but changed their approach midway through the tournament. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy replaced Harshit Rana as Hardik Pandya shared the new ball with Shami.

Bumrah was doubtful for the Champions Trophy campaign since injuring his back in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. Although, he was named in the provisional squad, he could not return to full fitness in time.

Ad

“India are a complete team. It is hard to look at that team and think of any weaknesses. They’ve got an aggressive and good opening partnership. They’ve got the best ODI player in the history of the game at number three. They’ve got an in-form Shreyas Iyer at four," Atherton said (as per the aforementioned source).

Ad

"Then they’ve got a whole host of all-rounders that give them both variety with the ball and depth with the bat, and Mohamed Shami’s return means that they haven’t really missed Jasprit Bumrah that much, so it is a complete team,” he concluded.

The 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue aim to be the first three-time winners of the competition while New Zealand look to win the trophy after 25 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news