New Zealand are the one team India wouldn't want to play in 2023 World Cup semifinal: Steve Harmison

Former England pacer Steve Harmison believes Team India would have been happier had they avoided facing New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinal. The Kiwis registered an emphatic win over Sri Lanka, which put them on the cusp of facing the Men in Blue in the first semifinal in Mumbai.

Four years ago, India were stopped in their tracks by the Kiwis in the semifinal. Harmison feels the Blackcaps have the character and are peaking at the right time to potentially repeat the feat.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Steve Harmison had to say about New Zealand:

“A quality side like New Zealand, you can never write them off. Out of the three teams that are in the semi-finals with India, I've got a funny feeling that they are the one team that India wouldn't want to play because they have character. They are all coming back to fitness."

All the pressure is now on India: Steve Harmison

Steve Harmison understands that the Indian players are used to playing in tough conditions and under pressure. However, he reckons the pressure of ICC knockouts and facing the Kiwis once again might take its toll on them despite being unbeaten so far.

On this, he stated:

“I wouldn't say they are all in prime form. But on the big stage, India and New Zealand have been here before. All the pressure is now on India. Indian cricketers are used to playing under pressure so I don’t think that will harm them too much. If India had one side they didn't want to play in the semi-final, it would be New Zealand."

Unless Pakistan pull off something extraordinary against England, it is New Zealand who will be facing India in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal and the hosts would want to avenge that defeat in Manchester.