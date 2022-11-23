New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have decided to release opening batter Martin Guptill from their central contract, allowing him to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere. Following discussions with NZC, they agreed to the veteran's request.

The veteran opener has been one of the mainstays of New Zealand's white-ball side over the past decade. However, he was one of the most notable omissions for the T20 and ODI series against India on home soil.

Addressing the decision, NZC chief David White said they don't wish to stand in the way of Guptill's desire to explore other opportunities and hailed his contributions throughout his career.

As quoted on the official website, White said:

"He's been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly don’t wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities."

"Martin’s been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the BLACKCAPS, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms. He leaves his contract with our best wishes."

The 36-year-old is the second New Zealand player after left-arm pacer Trent Boult to take this route. Boult was released from his central contract in August.

"With this release, I’m still available for New Zealand" - Martin Guptill

Guptill, New Zealand's leading T20 run-getter, isn't planning to retire from international cricket. Nevertheless, he understands the need to consider his options.

"With this release, I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities, and I also get to spend more time with my family – which is important."

The Auckland-born batter added:

"Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I’m grateful to everyone within the BLACKCAPS and NZC for their support. But, equally, I’m realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options in the current circumstances."

The board will name a replacement for the veteran's central contract vacancy in due course.

