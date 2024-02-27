New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner announces retirement from International cricket

New Zealand left-arm pacer Neil Wagner has called time on his illustrious International career ahead of the home Test series against Australia, starting February 29.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a 12-year run in the red-ball format and was a vital cog in New Zealand's Test side. He will not be in the starting XI for the first Test against the Aussies at Wellington and will be released from the squad ahead of the second game at Christchurch.

Reflecting on his retirement, Wagner told reporters (via New Zealand Cricket's official website):

"It’s been an emotional week. It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward. I’ve enjoyed every single moment of playing Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS and am proud of everything we’ve been able to achieve as a team."

He added:

"The friendships and bonds built over my career are what I’ll cherish the most and I want to thank everyone who’s played a part in where I am today. My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I’ve ever wanted to do was what was best for the team - I hope that’s the legacy I will leave."

"I’d like to thank my wife Lana for her support in helping me be the man I am today and for helping bring our two little girls Olivia and Zahli, and our boy Josh into the world. I’m looking forward to one final week in camp and will be doing everything I can to help prepare and support the boys," concluded Wagner.

Wagner will finish as New Zealand's fifth leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 260 scalps at an average of 27.57 in 64 games.

Being one of the most lion-hearted bowlers in the world, the champion cricketer was invaluable in the Black Caps' rise to No.1 in Test cricket and their 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) triumph.

"Neil gave absolutely everything to the Black Caps and we are certainly going to miss his energy" - Gary Stead

New Zealand v South Africa - Men's 2nd Test: Day 1

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead lauded Neil Wagner for his phenomenal Test career and the incredible tenacity, energy, and attitude he brought to the team.

Having debuted in 2012, the left-arm pacer was renowned for his ability to relentlessly bowl extended spells of short deliveries even on benign tracks.

"Neil’s numbers are phenomenal, but I don’t think we can underestimate his contributions to the team when the chips were down and he found a way to create a wicket. His accuracy, execution and tenacity has been instrumental in many of our great Test victories and he will always be remembered for his lion-hearted nature. Neil gave absolutely everything to the BLACKCAPS and we are certainly going to miss his energy and ‘never give in’ attitude," Stead told Reporters, via the aforementioned source.

Blackcaps Test skipper Tim Southee praised Wagner as the ultimate team man by saying:

"You always knew what you were going to get with Neil and that was 100% commitment to the cause. He would do anything for the team and has earned nothing but respect and admiration within the dressing room. Personally, I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Neil on and off the field and am sure our friendship will continue for years to come."

The announcement means Wagner's final international game was the recent second Test against South Africa, where he picked up a wicket in each innings to help the Kiwis complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

Australia and New Zealand will play the two-Test series from February 29 to March 12 after the hosts just suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the T20Is.

