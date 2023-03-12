New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner ruled out of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner will miss the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington, which commences on March 16. The left arm pacer suffered a hamstring and back injury while on the field during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test. He only bowled three overs in Sri Lanka's second innings before leaving the field.

Wagner underwent scans on Sunday, which divulged that he had a torn right hamstring and a bulging disc in his back. After assessing his condition, the medical team ruled him out of the next Test. However, Wagner will be available to bat if the situation arises on Day 5 of the first Test on Monday.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) gave an official update on Wagner's injury concern with a Tweet, which read:

"Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the second Dulux Test against Sri Lanka after a scan today revealed he has a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring. Wagner felt pain on Day 3 at Hagley and the scan today revealed the extent of his injuries."

New Zealand need 257 to win with nine wickets in hand on Day 5 of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

On the back of a sensational century from veteran batter Angelo Mathews (105) on Day 4, Sri Lanka managed to reach 302 in their second innings, setting a target of 285 for the hosts.

Dhananjaya de Silva (47) and Dinesh Chandimal (42) chipped in handy contributions in the middle order. In Wagner's absence, Blair Tickner stepped up and scalped four wickets for the Kiwis. Matt Henry (3/71) and Tim Southee (2/57) supported him well.

In reply, New Zealand lost opener Devon Conway's wicket cheaply with just nine runs on the board in the 5th over. Tom Latham (11*) and Kane Williamson (7*) then kept the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay by remaining unbeaten at stumps on Day 4.

New Zealand require 257 runs on the final day to win the Test with nine wickets still in hand.

