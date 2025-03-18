New Zealand Prime Minister congratulates PM Narendra Modi on India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph [Watch]

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Men in Blue recently won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final.

At an event in India, the New Zealand Prime Minister remarked that during Narendra Modi's tenure, India have dominated the white-ball competitions, including winning the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"During your tenure, the Men in Blue have been the most dominant side in cricket's white-ball competitions, most recently winning the Champions Trophy last week in Dubai against my Men in Black and breaking many New Zealanders' hearts in the process, including mine. But I will be the bigger person and just say Congratulations," he said.

Narendra Modi was also present in the audience and had a smile on his face while being congratulated on India's win in the marquee ICC event.

Watch the incident in a video posted by a user on social media platform Instagram below:

Earlier at the event, the Indian Prime Minister was also asked about who the better team was between India and Pakistan. He said the results speak for themselves, referring to India's win over Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy last month.

India beat New Zealand to lift third Champions Trophy title

In the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand squared off in Dubai on March 9. Batting first, the Kiwis were held at 251/7 from their 50 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each.

In the chase, the Men in Blue got off to a solid start, courtesy of a 105-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. This stand set the platform for the chase.

Rohit led from the front with an 83-ball 76, including seven fours and three sixes. Shreyas Iyer (48), Axar Patel (29), and KL Rahul (34*) played vital knocks in the middle as they scaled the target down in 49 overs with four wickets remaining.

India had previously won the Champions Trophy in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013, making them the only team to have won the marquee ICC event thrice now.

