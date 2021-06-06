"New Zealand probably hold the cards at the minute" - Rory Burns after day four

Rory Burns acknowledges that New Zealand are in the driver's seat in the Test match, and the visitors have a chance to dictate the terms going into the final day.

England started day four on 111-2 and suffered a batting collapse as they were skittled out for 275. Rory Burns did the bulk of the scoring for the hosts, compiling a well-crafted 132.

The Kiwis are 165 runs ahead and still have eight wickets in the shed. Speaking after the day's play to Spark Sport, centurion Rory Burns said:

"I think New Zealand probably holds the cards at the minute. They are ahead in the game. Third innings is the tricky one on this sort of surface, so how New Zealand's going to pace it that's the way this game is going to go. Having said that, if there's a score to chase or something where we have to try to defend that comes tomorrow, the situation gets dictated to us a little bit."

Five-fers, reviews and a 🔝 class 💯 on Day 4!#ENGvNZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 5, 2021

With day three washed out by rain, New Zealand started day four in splendid fashion when Kyle Jamieson induced a nick off Joe Root on the very first ball of the day. England might have conceded a bigger first-innings lead if not for the contribution from debutant Ollie Robinson, who scored a timely 42 after coming in at number eight.

"Lucky with the couple of surfaces that we have played them on"- Rory Burns on his good form against the Kiwis

Rory Burns scored his second century against the Blackcaps in his third Test against them. The left-hander averages in the high 70's against the Kiwis in his short career so far.

On being asked whether he fancies New Zealand's bowling attack, Burns said that he has been lucky to play against them on good batting surfaces.

"Probably just good form and I think I have been quite lucky with the couple of surfaces that we have played them on," Burns added.

The Kiwis will be keen to stretch their lead beyond 200 today in a short amount of time and put England in to bat on the final day to try and salvage a win in the Lord's Test.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava