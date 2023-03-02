New Zealand retain 13-man squad that drew Wellington Test against England to face Sri Lanka

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have pretty much retained the same squad that drew the rubber against England to face Sri Lanka in the two-Test series, starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 9th. The omitted players are Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, and Kyle Jamieson. The series looms as a critical one for Sri Lanka, given that a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final is on the line.

The likes of Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleiijn will continue with the squad despite not impressing too much in the two-Test series against England. Nicholls managed only 70 runs in four innings, while Young perished for two single-figure scores in the only Test he played. Tickner and Kuggeleijn played in Mount Maunganui and snared eight scalps between them.

Jamieson, initially named for the series against England, continues to stay on the sidelines, given that he has to undergo back surgery. Left-arm seamer Trent Boult is still not present in the squad. As far as the WTC final goes, the defending champions are out of contention, having lost six matches and won only two. However, the Black Caps will be keen to maintain their proud home record against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand are coming off a thrilling series draw against England as they pulled off a one-run victory at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Black Caps lost the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui by a heavy 267-run margin, thanks to four wickets each from James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the fourth innings. Harry Brook took the Player of the Match award for his 89 and 54.

The 23-year-old Brook was on song from the word go in the second Test as well, slamming 186 on day one in Wellington. The right-hander brought his half-century off 51 balls and reached his century off 107 deliveries. Although England enforced the follow-on, New Zealand created history by becoming the only fourth team to win despite being forced to do it.

New Zealand's 13-man Test squad to face Sri Lanka

Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes