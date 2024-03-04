New Zealand's Devon Conway to miss start of IPL 2024 due to thumb surgery 

New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway will miss the initial stages of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as he is set to undergo surgery to treat his thumb injury. He sustained the injury while wicketkeeping during the first T20I against Australia in Wellington, causing him to miss the remainder of the home series.

While the initial scans cleared Conway of any serious injury, subsequent scans after further discomfort showed a small fracture at the joint of his left thumb, which will need medical intervention through surgery. The procedure is expected to keep him out of action for eight weeks, which seemingly rules him out for the first half of the season.

However, according to a report by ESPN, Conway is expected to return for the second half of the IPL campaign as well as the 2024 T20 World Cup for New Zealand in the Caribbean and the USA.

Conway has become a vital cog in the Chennai Super Kings in such a short while, forging an excellent chemistry with fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. In the left-handed batter's absence, CSK have the provision of using Rachin Ravindra as an opening batter, as it frees up an overseas slot as well, or consider a change in the team combination entirely.

Conway was replaced by Will Young in the New Zealand playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Wellington, which the hosts lost by 172 runs. The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to begin on March 8 in Christchurch.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson also dealt with a fractured thumb during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The ace batter was hit on his thumb by a stray throw midway through the league stage match against Bangladesh. The injury forced him to miss the majority of the tournament, but he recovered in time to play the latter set of matches for his side.

New Zealand recall Ben Sears in place of injured William O'Rourke for second Test

Recently retired left-arm seamer Neil Wagner was not considered as initially suggested despite William O'Rourke suffering an injury.

New Zealand Cricket has named Ben Sears as a replacement for the second Test, which was confirmed by head coach Gary Stead as well.

"Disappointing for Will and disappointing for us because I thought he bowled fantastically well and for a guy that's so young in his Test career it looks like the Australians were certainly respecting him in the way that they're playing him. I thought his spell before he got injured was absolutely outstanding," Stead told reporters.

"He'll be a big loss for us. Ben Sears for us as the closest I guess like for like replacement that we thought we could find. We wanted someone with some genuine pace. Ben's done that he's had recent international success against Australia as well which was part of the decision-making and in going with him as the replacement for Will," Stead added.

O'Rourke recently made headlines for his nine-wicket haul against South Africa. The tall seamer has been a good asset for the Kiwis in his early days in international cricket, and is bound to be a major miss for the pace-bowling unit, which is already devoid of Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App