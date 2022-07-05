New Zealand's female players to receive the same match fee as their male counterparts 

Courtesy of a groundbreaking 5-year deal, New Zealand's female cricketers will now get paid an equivalent amount of match fees to their male counterparts in international and domestic cricket. The NZC, the NZCPA, and the six Major Associations recently convened to work on a framework to bring the pay equity concept into existence.

According to the new contracts, the highest-ranked New Zealand female cricketer will receive NZ$163,246 per year - almost double the previous amount of NZ$83,432. Likewise, the ninth-ranked player would receive NZ$148,946 (previously $66,266), and the 17th-ranked cricketer would take home NZ$142,346 (previously $62,833).

The revised match fees for Women and Men are NZ$10,250 for Test matches, NZ$4,000 for ODIs, and NZ$2,500 for T20I games. At the domestic level, in the Plunket Shield, players will get paid NZ$1,750. In the Ford Trophy/Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash, the match fees will be NZ$800 and NZ$575, respectively.

"It’s a massive step forward" - New Zealand Women's team captain Sophie Devine after the announcement of new contracts

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine was ecstatic with the latest developments in New Zealand cricket and termed it a massive step in taking the women's game forward in the country.

She felt that this step would augur well in drawing the attention of young girls across the country to consider cricket a serious career opportunity. According to NZC's official press release, Sophie Devine said:

"It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men. It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls."

NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills also resonated with Sophie Devine's thoughts on the new deal, saying:

"We’re thrilled to now have one agreement that includes our entire playing group. The new agreement ensures the players are well rewarded for what they bring to the game and, importantly, are supported through increased investment in personal development and well-being programs. To complete such an important negotiation in the manner we have speaks volumes of the spirit of the partnership.”

Coming to the domestic circuit, the top-ranked women’s players in each Major Association will receive NZ$19,146 (previously - $3,423), and the sixth-ranked cricketer will bag NZ$18,646 (previously - $3,423), and the 12th-ranked player will get NZ$18,146 (previously - $3,423). The new deal also ensures an increase in the number of women’s domestic contracts from 54 to 72.

