New Zealand schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete New Zealand match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

New Zealand will begin their 2023 World Cup campaign against defending champions England in what will be a repeat of the final of the previous edition of the showpiece event.

One of the best ODI games ever played, the final was decided by a boundary count after even the Super Over was tied. This certainly promises to be a riveting encounter and will be played at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Kiwis will then travel to Hyderabad to play against Qualifier 1, after which they will play a couple of games each in Chennai and Dharamsala. They will play hosts India and then the trans-Tasman rivals Australia and those two games could prove pivotal in their bid to make it to the 2023 World Cup semifinals.

New Zealand then play South Africa in Pune before finishing their league stage with another set of two games in Bengaluru against Pakistan and Qualifier 2, respectively. The Kiwis were agonizingly close to winning the World Cup last time around and this time they may probably be without skipper Kane Williamson due to injury.

However, they do have some quality spinners and batters who can play spin well with enough experience in Indian conditions. This could keep them in good stead for going deep into the 2023 World Cup once again.

New Zealand schedule for 2023 World Cup

Match 1: October 5 - England vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 2: October 9 - New Zealand vs Qualifier 1, Hyderabad, 2 pm IST

Match 3: October 14 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Chennai, 10:30 am IST

Match 4: October 18 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 5: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2 pm IST

Match 6: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 10:30 am IST

Match 7: November 1 - New Zealand vs South Africa, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 8:November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

Match 9: November 9 - New Zealand vs Qualifier 2, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes