"New Zealand start as favorites" - Ross Taylor on IND vs NZ ODI series 

Ross Taylor believes that New Zealand have a slight advantage over India in the forthcoming three-match ODI series, given their impressive record at home.

The former Blackcaps skipper emphasized that the Kiwis have performed admirably in the 50-over format over the years. He also noted how, when India whitewashed New Zealand in a five-match T20I series during their visit in 2020, the hosts bounced back by winning the ensuing ODI series 3-0.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Taylor said:

"I think New Zealand start as favorites at home. They know this format really well and know how to play in these conditions. But it's a young and exciting Indian side. When India beat us 5-0 in the T20Is a few years ago, we won the ODIs 3-0.

"New Zealand side pride themselves on their One-Day game. This is a big series for them. We are not playing a lot of ODIs at the moment. But we normally do one-day cricket really well."

Notably, the Men in Blue completed a stunning 1-0 series win over New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match T20I assignment. The Kane Williamson-led side will be hoping to make amends by clinching victory in the 50-over series.

The ODI series opener is set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25. The second and third fixtures are scheduled to take place in Hamilton and Christchurch on November 27 and 30, respectively.

"Don't know why Kane Williamson hasn't used him as much" - Ross Taylor on James Neesham's role in New Zealand's white-ball teams

Taylor further went on to talk about how James Neesham hasn't been used much as a bowler by skipper Kane Williamson in the side's recent outings.

The former cricketer pointed out how the all-rounder used to play a major role as a seamer in the past. Taylor suggested that Williamson may no longer have the same confidence in Neesham's bowling abilities.

On this, he said:

"I don't know why Kane Williamson hasn't used him as much. He has been someone who has been used a lot in the years gone by. But probably in the last three or six months, he hasn't been used as much. Whether that's a confidence thing or just where he thinks..."

While Neesham has contributed significantly to the success of the New Zealand team in limited-overs cricket, he has struggled with his form lately. The southpaw wasn't able to open his account in the T20I series against India, bagging back-to-back ducks.

He also didn't get much of a chance to bowl either, just getting a solitary over. The 32-year-old also failed to make a significant impact at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, finishing with just 53 runs from his five appearances.

