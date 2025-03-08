"New Zealand have that" - Sanjay Manjrekar on why Kiwis would be tough opponents for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the Men in Blue will have the edge over New Zealand heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He, however, added that the Kiwis would be much tougher opponents in the final than the group stage because they now have the knowledge of conditions in Dubai and also players to exploit the same.

Ad

India will take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. When the two sides clashed in the group stage at the same venue, the Men in Blue got the better of the Black Caps by 44 runs, with leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy picking up 5-42.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, former India batter Manjrekar opined that New Zealand are much better prepared to take on the Men in Blue in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Yes [India has an advantage], but an improved New Zealand side. Kane Williamson is now coming into his own. I think they have found the template to win matches. They obviously have the spin advantage, which South Africa didn't quite have and Australia didn't quite have when they played in Dubai against India. New Zealand have that."

Ad

Ad

Williamson and Rachin Ravindra struck hundreds in New Zealand's 50-run triumph over South Africa in the second semifinal of the ICC event at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Manjrekar believes that this is the biggest plus for the Kiwis ahead of the final against India. The 59-year-old commented:

"I think the biggest development from that last defeat is two guys getting hundreds in the match against South Africa. I think that's the way they'll go. People like Tom Latham, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson - they know how to get big scores against spinners.

Ad

"I think that might just be their focus in this game - put runs on the board if you're batting first. And in a run chase, they'll do it like how they do it in Test matches. It won't be taking on the bowling. It will be a very sensible approach that they will have," he concluded.

Ad

Ad

Ravindra is the second-leading run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, with 226 runs in three innings at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 103.67. He has two hundreds to his name in the tournament. Latham has 191 runs in four innings and former skipper Williamson 189.

What happened when India and New Zealand clashed in the group stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy?

New Zealand won the toss and invited India to bat in the group game in Dubai on March 2. The Men in Blue were held to 249-9 despite Shreyas Iyer's 79 as pacer Matt Henry starred with 5-42.

In the chase, the Kiwis were bowled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. Williamson top-scored with 81 off 120, but no other batter reached 30 as Chakaravarthy picked up five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news