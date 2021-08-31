New Zealand tour of Pakistan confirmed to go ahead after security clearance 

The New Zealand Cricket board has approved their upcoming tour of Pakistan, consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is. It will be the Kiwis' first visit to the country in 18 years.

According to Stuff, New Zealand Cricket's security consultant Reg Dickason carried out the pre-security check and gave the green signal. The tourists will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five T20Is in Lahore.

New Zealand Cricket Players' Association chief Heath Mills told Stuff on Tuesday that they always had a comprehensive security check system in place and that the tour was "always on". Commenting on their safety checks over the past few days, he said:

"We have a comprehensive security check process with New Zealand Cricket, and we’ve had that same process in place for a significant number of years now. The tour has always been on, but we just completed this process for Pakistan in the past few days like we have done for Bangladesh before that and many tours over the last few years."

Additionally, Mills confirmed they are comfortable with Dickason's assessment and the matches will proceed as per schedule. Expressing confidence in the job done by the Australian, he said:

"That process was thorough, Reg Dickason’s currently in Pakistan and has completed it, and the tour is at this stage still proceeding as per normal, as a result of that pre-tour check. We’re comfortable with what we’ve heard back from Reg and that all the various aspects that we would expect to see in place are going to be, and we’re supportive of the tour continuing."

New Zealand's focus will turn to Pakistan once Bangladesh tour is finished

Tom Latham. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham also trusts Reg Dickason, saying he worked with the board for a long time. Latham, who will lead in Kane Williamson's absence, is looking forward to the twin Southeast Asian sojourn.

"Someone like Reg, he's been around a long time, and he's worked with New Zealand Cricket for a long time. We here have full trust in what he does for New Zealand Cricket and the processes and regulations that they put in place. Our focus at this stage is on Bangladesh, but our focus will turn to Pakistan once this series is done."

The Black Caps will likely depart for Pakistan on September 11 following the five-game T20 series in Bangladesh. The series in Pakistan begins with the ODIs on the September 17. The Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed 25 per cent stadium attendance for the matches.

THE WAIT IS OVER!



We are delighted to announce fans will be back in the stadiums for the #PAKvNZ series after NCOC’s decision to allow 25 percent crowd. So, get yourselves vaccinated ASAP!



Read more: https://t.co/6CGQadwEng — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2021

You might also like: We have full faith in their security arrangements: Henry Nicholls on New Zealand's tour of Pakistan

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee