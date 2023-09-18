New Zealand unveil their 2023 World Cup jersey

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled the jersey for the upcoming 2023 World Cup, starting on October 5.

The Black Caps took to its official social media handle and unveiled it, with fast bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson and keeper-batter Tom Latham wearing the brand-new kit.

The base colour of the jersey, like always, remains black, with the words 'NEW ZEALAND' written in the middle. The logo for the 2023 World Cup is on the extreme right, while the silver fern is on the left.

Expand Tweet

The Kiwis will also play the opening match of the showpiece event, facing defending champions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand reached the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's, but lost to England under unfortunate circumstances. They were also the finalists in the 2015 edition when Australia beat them by 7 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to lift their 5th title.

New Zealand face injury concern as Tim Southee fractures thumb

Tim Southee. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Having already named their 15-man provisional squad for the 2023 World Cup, veteran seam bowler Tim Southee injured his right thumb while attempting to take a catch during the 4th ODI against England at Lord's.

Head coach Gary Stead said in a video posted by Black Caps' social media account that it's too early to take a call.

"We’ll just need to understand the timeframes and what that looks like and once we have that information, we will then be able to move forward and make a decision. Until then, we can’t make a call around the World Cup. We’ll want to give Tim every chance of proving his fitness," hexexplained.

Expand Tweet

However, the 2019 World Cup runners-up received a massive boost in the form of Kane Williamson, who was doubtful for the tournament due to a knee injury. Williamson and co. have warm-up matches lined up against Pakistan on September 29 and against South Africa on October 2.