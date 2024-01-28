"Next Jacques Kallis of international cricket at number four" - Nathan Lyon's massive claim on Cameron Green

Australia's record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon has made a massive claim about his fellow countryman Cameron Green. With Green starting to bat at No.4, the veteran has backed him to replicate Jacques Kallis' contributions with South African cricket for Australia.

Green had been earmarked as a generational talent since making his international debut in 2020. However, he has struggled since his maiden Test hundred in March 2023, having been dropped midway through the 2023 Ashes series. The 24-year-old is also yet to notch a big score at No. 4.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Lyon revealed that Green has given him plenty of headaches in Shield cricket and backs him to flourish. As quoted by Perth Now, the 36-year-old said:

"There is so much confidence in that change room around all the guys and not just Smithy batting at No.1 and Cameron at number four. I have had the challenge of bowling to Greeny in Shield cricket with him batting at No.4 and he has given me a lot of headaches.

"I actually enjoy seeing him bat at number four and I feel like he could be the next Jacques Kallis of international cricket at number four."

Kallis has arguably etched himself as one of the best in the business with South Africa. The retired cricketer was one of the most prized scalps during his playing days, amassing over 25000 international runs and bagging more than 500 wickets.

"There has been no-one worried about Smithy's form" - Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Steve Smith is struggling to live up to his earlier standards, Lyon said there is no worry about his form as the former captain is 'best problem solver'.

Lyon said:

"I don't need to talk about Smithy; his numbers speak for themselves. There has been no-one worried about Smithy's form. We are talking about arguably the greatest player of the last decade and there is a lot of talk about his batting. I sit here and laugh because he is arguably the best problem solver I have ever played with."

Smith recently moved to the opening position but has struggled to get going. The right-hander has the responsibility of driving Australia to victory over the West Indies on Day 4 of the second Test in Brisbane. They need 156 runs to complete a 2-0 whitewash of the series.

