“Nice moves” – Steve Smith shares Instagram story ft. Virat Kohli’s antics on the field during IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith shares a camaraderie with legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli on and off the field. The two batters have huge respect for each other.

Back in 2019, Kohli had shut spectators for booing Smith, who was found guilty of Sandpaper gate during their tour of South Africa in 2018. The former Indian captain asked the crowd to be silent and instead clap for the Australian for his comeback after being away from cricket for one year due to a ban.

On Thursday (September 28), Smith shared a clip featuring Kohli’s antics on the field during the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot. The visitors won the game by 66 runs but lost the series 2-1.

In the post, Kohli was seen dancing and laughing as the physio attended Smith, who was taking glucose and ice pack on his head due to excessive heat while sitting in a chair brought near the pitch.

The incident happened during a drinks break after 28 overs. While Labuschagne, who had just arrived at the crease, was waiting for Smith to get back to action, Kohli showed off hilarious dance moves, leaving everyone in splits.

Smith captioned his Instagram story:

“Nice moves,” while tagging Virat Kohli.

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli register half-centuries ahead of ODI World Cup

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli registered half-centuries ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Smith smashed 74 runs off 61 balls, including one six and eight boundaries. During his knock, he also completed 5,000 runs in the 50-over format. Kohli, on the other hand, scored 56 runs off 61 deliveries, including one six and five boundaries.

In 2023, Kohli has amassed 612 runs in 13 innings at an average of 55.64, including three centuries and two fifties. Smith, meanwhile, has scored 137 runs in five innings at an average of 27.40, including one half-century this year.

The duo are critical to their team’s success in the marquee ICC event and will next be in action in warmup matches.

Australia will play a couple of warmup matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan in Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad on September 30 and October 3, respectively.

India will also play two warmup games against England and Netherlands at the aforementioned venues on the same dates as Australia, respectively.

