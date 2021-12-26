"Clearly there’s been so little planning and it’s all reactive" - Nick Compton blasts England's selection calls

Former England opener Nick Compton took aim at the tourists' selections in the ongoing third Ashes Test in Melbourne. Nick Compton feels the calls have been "woeful" and "reactive," and questioned the decision to stick with Jos Buttler as he believes there are better keeper-batters in England.

The tourists made four changes leading up to the must-win Boxing Day Test. Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes made way for Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach and Mark Wood. However, Nick Compton identified a lack of planning from England as they announced their line-up.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Nick Compton slammed the management for not getting things right despite planning for the series for so long. The 38-year old explained how England's selections have been responsive and not sensible.

"Let’s be frank, the selections have been woeful and reactive. And the last thing you want to be in any series, especially one where the coaches and managers have gone on about their preparation and having so much planning for so long, clearly there’s been so little planning and it’s all reactive."

Compton also believes England failed to take the opportunity to improve on their previous performances:

"It’s another reactive decision to a pretty obvious equation. They didn’t have much choice. Carry on what they’re doing or try and get the team right having hopefully learnt from the mistakes of the past two Test matches."

Compton had a hard time understanding how Jos Buttler keeps wickets, given that Ben Foakes and John Simpson are better with the gloves. Reflecting that change is essential, the South African-born cricketer added:

"Jos Buttler’s not even in the top four-five keeper’s in the country, so why isn’t there a specialist playing and again it’s because the top six isn’t good enough. Ben Foakes and John Simpson are the best two keeper batters in the UK, so there’s all sorts of issues. I think the changes are necessary."

Buttler's glovework drew backlash in the second Test in Adelaide after he dropped a couple of catches off Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings. Although the 31-year old produced an impressive rearguard in the second innings, he was nonetheless fortunate to retain his spot.

"You’ve got to feel sorry for Jack Leach" - Nick Compton

Jack Leach. (Image Credits: Getty)

Compton, who played 16 Tests for England, sympathizes with left-arm spinner Jack Leach as England have now pinned their hopes on him to win the Ashes back:

"You’ve got to feel sorry for Jack Leach. I mean, the guy’s hardly played a game in eight months, clearly and obviously the management don’t rate him, neither does the captain, he didn’t play on a spinning track in Adelaide and they bowled three spinners – Malan, Root and even Robinson bowled – so if you’re Jack Leach you must be sitting there going, ‘they just don’t rate me’. Now to be called in and the ‘saviour of the Ashes’, because if England are going to win the spinner’s going to perform at some point, especially in Sydney."

Joe Root and co.'s defeat in Adelaide extended their losing streak in Tests Down Under to 11. They must win the remaining three Tests to regain the Ashes urn.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee