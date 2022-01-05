"Their intent was wonderful to see" - Nikhil Chopra on Pujara-Rahane's rescue act on Day 2 

Former India player Nikhil Chopra was delighted with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajnikya Rahane's refreshing approach on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa. The experienced duo saw off a key phase of play at the Wanderers, escaping unscathed.

The under-fire batters had collectively scored just four runs in the first innings, departing to tame dismissals. In the second innings, they employed a counter-attacking approach, scoring 41 runs off 52 deliveries, with Pujara scoring bulk of the runs.

After losing both openers at the team score of 44, Team India reached 85-2 by stumps, leading by 58.

Chopra noted how the duo disturbed the rhythm of the South African bowlers with their constant strike rotation. Chopra said on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube:

"It is important for Pujara and Rahane to score runs, anyhow. I'm happy about the fact that they have understood that if they defend 35 balls to score three runs, the bowlers will find the edge sooner or later."

"They have rotated the strike well, have made it difficult for the bowlers to execute their plans. Their intent was wonderful to see. Pujara managed to put the bowler on the backfoot while playing his strokes. A target of 250 or more would be difficult to chase on this wicket." Chopra reasoned

Pujara is unbeaten on 35 off 42 balls, with seven fours, while Rahane is intact at the other end on 11 off 22 deliveries. The duo will have an important role to play on Day 3 on a crumbling surface, as the visitors lead by only 58 runs.

India should look to score 175-200 runs more: Nikhil Chopra

Earlier in the day, riding on Shardul's Thakur's 7-61, India bundled out South Africa for 229, conceding a modest lead of 27 runs. By the close of play, the visitors led by 58, with their two most experienced batters at the crease.

Shedding importance on the first hour of play, Chopra believes if there are early wickets, the game could end on Day 3. He said that the visitors should look to set up a target in excess of 200 runs to put pressure back on South Africa.

Chopra said in this regard:

"India should look to score 175-200 runs more. If the target is over 200, South Africa would feel the scoreboard pressure. When the target is around the 175-run mark, one fifty run stand gives a lot of confidence. If a wicket falls in the first hour of play, it won't be much of a surprise that the Test would end today itself."

In 2018, India ended up on the winning side in Johannesburg after setting the Proteas a target of 247. A similar target would be on the minds of the visitors as they look to take a step towards a maiden series win on South African soil.

