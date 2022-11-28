"Nineteen weeks straight in India" - David Warner warns Cameron Green of IPL load amid hectic international schedule

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has warned Cameron Green of the strenous IPL workload, as the latter is likely to play the tournament next year. While Warner reckons the experience in the IPL is worthwhile, he's mindful of the hectic schedule ahead.

Australia face a jampacked schedule next year, starting with a four-Test tour of India, followed by the IPL and a potential World Test Championship final (WTC). They also have the Ashes series in England in June followed by the 50-over World Cup in India.

Louis Cameron @LouisDBCameron Of all the players to put their name in for the IPL auction, Cameron Green might be the only one who has been practicing his forward defence for hours on the bowling machine cricket.com.au/news/cameron-g… Of all the players to put their name in for the IPL auction, Cameron Green might be the only one who has been practicing his forward defence for hours on the bowling machine cricket.com.au/news/cameron-g…

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first Test against the West Indies, Warner feels the IPL weeks in India could take a big toll on a player's mind and body. The left-handed batter reflecred on his own experience and said (as quoted by cricket.com.au):

"From an experience point of view it's great. From a playing point of view, he's got four Test matches and a few T20s or one-dayers after it. Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip as well, can be quite challenging from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery."

Warner continued:

"I've been through it, I've done the test series and the IPL straight before. It is tough. Then on the back of that you've got five test matches in England. Then I think you've got 20 days off before you go to Africa and then go to a World Cup."

Green, who confirmed his entry in the IPL 2023 mini-auction, is likely to earn big bucks. The 23-year-old grabbed the spotlight with an explosive display while opening the innings during Australia's T20I tour of India.

"Looking ahead, winning in India is key" - David Warner

David Warner (Image Credits: Getty)

David Warner reckons Australia have unfinished business in India and England, but he wants to take it one series at a time. He said:

"Looking ahead, winning in India is key. We've had a lot of series over there, and we haven't won a lot of Test matches. England is another one – we retained last time, but to win over there would be awesome."

Warner continued:

"We've got the World Test Championship, which I think if we win every game then we could be potentially playing in that. There's a lot to look forward to, but we assess it game by game as a team."

The 36-year-old also added that he wants to continue playing at least till the 2024 T20 World Cup. David Warner said:

"I did make some comments, but these legs are still fresh. I'm still scoring runs. I've got three beautiful young girls and my wife at home has sacrificed a lot, so there's a lot of things I have to weigh up. But I'm still here for the 2024 World Cup - so look out."

Following two Tests against the West Indies, Australia will have three more Tests to play against South Africa at home.

