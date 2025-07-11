"Bagundi ra mama" - Shubman Gill cheers in Telugu for Nitish Kumar Reddy while bowling on Day 1 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

Team India captain Shubman Gill cheered in Telugu for Nitish Kumar Reddy while he was bowling on the opening day of the third Test against England on Thursday, July 10, at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. England batted first in the contest after their skipper Ben Stokes won the toss.

Star Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj bowled well with the new ball but failed to produce a breakthrough for India in 13 overs. Indian captain Shubman Gill then gave the ball to his fourth pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy.

After Nitish beat Duckett's on the outside edge on the first ball of his spell, Shubman Gill in the slip cordon was excited as he cheered the bowler in his native Telugu language, saying:

"Bagundi ra mama (It was very good bro)"

You can watch the moment in the video below:

England reach 251/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the 3rd Test vs India after Nitish Kumar Reddy picks up two wickets in first session

The move to bring Nitish early into the attack worked for the hosts instantly as the Andhra Pradesh all-rounder dismissed both English openers Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23) in his opening over. Joe Root and Ollie Pope (44) then added 109 runs for the third wicket to stabilize the innings after two quick wickets.

India made a comeback in the third session by sending Ollie Pope and Harry Brook (11) to the pavilion, reducing the hosts to 172/4. Ben Stokes (39*) and Joe Root (99*) played sensibly and put on an unbeaten 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The duo remained unbeaten as stumps, taking England to 251 for four.

Speaking at the press conference after stumps, Nitish Kumar Reddy opened up about his conversation with Pat Cummins on improving his bowling, saying (as quoted by ICC):

“Yeah, after the Australia tour, I felt like I have to improve my bowling, and about the consistency that’s what I look to improve the most. Pat is my captain, and he's been brilliant in Australia. I asked him for some tips, and he’s been telling me how things would have been done in Australia. How can I go through in Australia? "

"It was a great experience for me, sharing that with Pat Cummins. I asked Cummins what the difference is between Australia and England, since this is my first tour. He said it’s not going to be a drastic change, but to pay attention to the weather conditions and just play your game.”

Nitish Kumar Reddy is teammates with Pat Cummins in IPL, who is the current captain of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise.

