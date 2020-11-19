No.1 T20 ranking doesn't guarantee runs and a spot in the team: Dawid Malan

England batsman Dawid Malan believes that although he is currently the No.1 ranked T20I batsman, it still does not guarantee him a place in the playing XI of England's T20 side. England are set to take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, which will begin next week.

Dawid Malan believes that the higher the rank, the more pressure there is on the batsman to perform. Malan feels it is important for him to focus only on his batting and what he can do with every opportunity that he gets.

Having the No. 1 rank is something that he feels he will cherish when he retires from the game. But for now, Malan is fully focused on making the most of the chances that come his way.

"It is something I will probably enjoy more when I have retired. It is not something I am really looking at right now. It doesn't guarantee runs, it doesn't guarantee you a spot in the team. It's something that, the day I retire, I will look back on it with fond memories," Dawid Malan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"But the higher your rankings in anything, the more you are looked to and the more pressure there is on you. That's something I am trying to not let affect me, by not worrying where I am in terms of No. 1, or 20, or 100 in the world," he further added.

I think everyone has to work to play for England: Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan also believes that every player needs to work very hard to play for England given their depth in talent.

Dawid Malan believes that he got consistent chances last summer due to the absence of players like Jason Roy who was injured and Ben Stokes who had to go to New Zealand to see his father who was down with cancer.

He understands that since England are now back to their full strength, the likes of Jos Buttler, Roy and Jonny Bairstow can keep him out of the playing XI.

Since his debut in 2016, Malan has played only 16 T20Is. However, he is of the opinion that instead of thinking about how few chances he got, it was important to focus on how to make the most of the chances that he would get ahead.

Advertisement

"I think everyone has to work to play for England. I don't think it's ever just given on a plate. If you look at the limited opportunities I've had since I was in the first Twenty20 squad in 2016, I've only played 16 games," explained Malan.

"You obviously look back and think you probably didn't get as much of a run, but that's understandable because of the quality of players England have had - they won a World Cup and been absolutely fantastic," said Dawid Malan.

It will be interesting to see whether England are able to make room for the No.1 ranked T20I batsman in their playing XI when they take the field against South Africa.