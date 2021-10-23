"No batting, just vibes" - Fans slam West Indies for their awful batting performance against England

Pre-tournament favorites England launched their campaign on a strong note. They skittled out West Indies for a paltry 55 runs in the first innings of their opening encounter in the 2021 T20 World Cup against England. Leg spinner Adil Rashid (4/2) spun a web around the West Indies middle-order batters and picked up wickets in a heap.
Moeen Ali (2/17) and Tymal Mills (2/17) played supporting roles in the bowling department for Rashid. Chris Woakes picked up one wicket. None of the West Indies batters except Chris Gayle (13) crossed the ten-run mark.
England chased down the target in 8.2 overs and won the match by six wickets. Jos Buttler (24*) played sensibly and ensured that England reached the target safely.
Cricket fans across the globe were shocked to witness such an abysmal batting performance from the reigning T20 world champions. They took to Twitter to slam the West Indies batters and labeled them as one-dimensional flat-track bullies.
Eoin Morgan has been an absolute champion as a leader: Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik recently heaped praise on Eoin Morgan's leadership abilities. He pointed out that England are the number one ranked side in the T20I rankings under his regime.
In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik gave his views on Morgan's recent batting form and captaincy and said:
"Yes, he has given an interview saying if need be I'll step out of the game. But don't forget if England is the No.1 T20 team in the world, please give some credit to Eoin Morgan. He has been an absolute champion as a leader. From 2015 when they got shoved out of the tournament, he has taken them to different heights, 2019 they won the tournament and in T20s they are No.1 in the world"
Eoin Morgan has had a tough time with the bat in the recent past, but he will be hoping to turn things around. He will look play some enterprising knocks for his side at the current World Cup and help his nation lift the trophy for the second time.
