"No batting, just vibes" - Fans slam West Indies for their awful batting performance against England

Pre-tournament favorites England launched their campaign on a strong note. They skittled out West Indies for a paltry 55 runs in the first innings of their opening encounter in the 2021 T20 World Cup against England. Leg spinner Adil Rashid (4/2) spun a web around the West Indies middle-order batters and picked up wickets in a heap.

Moeen Ali (2/17) and Tymal Mills (2/17) played supporting roles in the bowling department for Rashid. Chris Woakes picked up one wicket. None of the West Indies batters except Chris Gayle (13) crossed the ten-run mark.

England chased down the target in 8.2 overs and won the match by six wickets. Jos Buttler (24*) played sensibly and ensured that England reached the target safely.

Cricket fans across the globe were shocked to witness such an abysmal batting performance from the reigning T20 world champions. They took to Twitter to slam the West Indies batters and labeled them as one-dimensional flat-track bullies.

Fans slam West Indies for their awful batting performance against England

Akshat OM @AkshatOM3

#ENGvWI Day One Stumps For West Indies

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan England putting a marker down today .. Hammering the champions is a perfect start .. btw .. these pitches are not what this tournament needs .. #T20WorldCup England putting a marker down today .. Hammering the champions is a perfect start .. btw .. these pitches are not what this tournament needs .. #T20WorldCup

Eusebius McKaiser @Eusebius In chess, you're allowed to - expected in fact - resign once it's apparent your position is lost. More sporting codes should have this culture.The otherwise great West Indies should really just resign against England already 😑 #T20WorldCup2021 In chess, you're allowed to - expected in fact - resign once it's apparent your position is lost. More sporting codes should have this culture.The otherwise great West Indies should really just resign against England already 😑 #T20WorldCup2021

Ashutosh Srivastava @ashutosh_sri8 #ENGvWI #ICCT20WorldCup2021

Tejas Dange @irony_boi10 West Indies players when they've to play defensive West Indies players when they've to play defensive https://t.co/jYIgDBJZPG

The Third Man @thirdmantweets #Wi This is probably where a Marlon Samuels comes into picture, who plays sensibly and brings a sense of calm around the storm of this West Indies team. They really need an anchor, coz this approach does not seem to be working. #wivseng This is probably where a Marlon Samuels comes into picture, who plays sensibly and brings a sense of calm around the storm of this West Indies team. They really need an anchor, coz this approach does not seem to be working.#wivseng #Wi

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I bet nobody saw that coming. Like a house of cards, the West Indies just came apart. I guess you see it all in this game I bet nobody saw that coming. Like a house of cards, the West Indies just came apart. I guess you see it all in this game

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks England executed the plans perfectly and it was anything but WI throwing away wkts.

✅ Wrist spinner early on vs Russell England executed the plans perfectly and it was anything but WI throwing away wkts.

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst #ENGvWI @IGcom Tymal Mills has stuck to what works for him at domestic level by keeping his length back in his opening over, his shortest ball helping to pick up the prized wicket of Chris Gayle. #T20WorldCup Tymal Mills has stuck to what works for him at domestic level by keeping his length back in his opening over, his shortest ball helping to pick up the prized wicket of Chris Gayle. #T20WorldCup #ENGvWI @IGcom https://t.co/X4w6oFJSs4

Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket #T20WorldCup Moeen up front to the lefties, straight through for all four. Mills high pace and hard lengths to Gayle, Pollard & Pooran. Rashid held back until the righties are paired. It’s not rocket science but it’s every tactical change nailed. #ENG Moeen up front to the lefties, straight through for all four. Mills high pace and hard lengths to Gayle, Pollard & Pooran. Rashid held back until the righties are paired. It’s not rocket science but it’s every tactical change nailed. #ENG #T20WorldCup

Eoin Morgan has been an absolute champion as a leader: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik recently heaped praise on Eoin Morgan's leadership abilities. He pointed out that England are the number one ranked side in the T20I rankings under his regime.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik gave his views on Morgan's recent batting form and captaincy and said:

Also Read

"Yes, he has given an interview saying if need be I'll step out of the game. But don't forget if England is the No.1 T20 team in the world, please give some credit to Eoin Morgan. He has been an absolute champion as a leader. From 2015 when they got shoved out of the tournament, he has taken them to different heights, 2019 they won the tournament and in T20s they are No.1 in the world"

Eoin Morgan has had a tough time with the bat in the recent past, but he will be hoping to turn things around. He will look play some enterprising knocks for his side at the current World Cup and help his nation lift the trophy for the second time.

