"No chance in my opinion" - Legendary Indian spinner's massive claim on the Shubman Gill-Sanju Samson conundrum ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Shubman Gill will start as India's opener, alongside Abhishek Sharma, ahead of Sanju Samson in the 2025 Asia Cup. Ashwin also dismissed the idea of Samson possibly batting in the middle order during the tournament.Samson had forged a destructive opening partnership with Abhishek since the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Kerala batter has averaged 37.90 at an impressive strike rate of 183.70 in his last 12 T20Is, including three centuries.Yet, the inclusion of Gill in the T20I squad after a year's absence has created a welcome headache for the Indian management for the second opener's spot.Weighing in on the same in a conversation on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said (2:22):&quot;The rest of the 10 are a lock, this is the only debatable spot. Will Sanju Samson have a spot in the middle order? No chance in my opinion. You can figure this out by looking at the nets, just like how looking at a house can help figure about a country. Shubman Gill will definitely play, while Sanju Samson will only be knocking (practice). Because he didn't even bat in the nets. It's sad that he won't be starting in the Asia Cup.&quot;Gill has struggled in T20Is, averaging just over 30 at a strike rate of under 140 in 21 outings.&quot;India start as massive favorites&quot; - R Ashwin on the Asia Cup 2025Ravichandran Ashwin picked Team India as massive favorites to win the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. The Men in Blue are defending T20 World champions, having won the World Cup last year.They have been in red-hot form in the shortest format, winning five consecutive bilateral T20I series since the World Cup triumph.&quot;India start as massive favorites. It will be a shocker if anything other than an Indian victory happens. Yet, despite being an ardent Indian cricket fan, I'll watch in amazement if someone dethrones India in the tournament. Pakistan are at the bottom of the contention list in the competition. We can say Sri Lanka are the second best team in Asia, with Afghanistan breathing down their neck,&quot; said Ashwin (via the aforementioned source).India are part of Group A, alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, playing their tournament opener against the UAE in Dubai on September 10.