"No chance of stealing that" - Shreyas Iyer not aiming to take Virat Kohli's spot in Team India's ODI side

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has declared that no one can steal Virat Kohli's No.3 position in the one-day side. The 28-year-old's statement came after he slammed a match-winning century in the second ODI against Australia by batting at Kohli's position.

With Kohli and regular captain Rohit Sharma rested for the first two ODIs against Australia, India tested their bench strength. Kohli, meanwhile, has a sensational record at No.3 in ODIs, averaging 60.25 in 213 innings with 10,906 runs and 40 centuries.

Speaking after earning the Player of the Match award at the post-match presentation, Iyer stated that he is relieved to see his efforts pay off and wanted to keep things simple.

"It was a rollercoaster ride, feeling fantastic," he said. "My team-mates, friends and family were there for my support. I was seeing the matches on TV, I wanted to be out there and participate in the matches. Grateful to be believing in myself. Basically when I went in to bat, I didn't want to complicate things. I wanted to get my eyes set, that's how I give confidence to myself."

"I am flexible, ready to bat any position, whatever my team needs me to do. Virat (Kohli) is one of the greats, there's no chance of stealing that (number 3) spot from him," Shreyas Iyer added.

The 28-year-old seemed on song from the get go on Sunday, bringing up his half-century off 41 deliveries. The right-hander reached his third ODI ton off only 85 deliveries added 200 with Shubman Gill for the second wicket.

Bowlers set up a 99-run victory after centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill

Team India. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following twin centuries from Iyer and Gill, Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his power-hitting skills, remaining unbeaten on 72, to lift India to 399 in 50 overs. Australia, who were left with 317 to chase down in 33 overs due to rain, couldn't handle the pressure and crumbled.

David Warner and Sean Abbott made half-centuries, with the latter smashing a 29-ball fifty to top score for Australia. However, the tourists lost by 99 runs and India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

The third and final ODI is on September 27 in Rajkot.