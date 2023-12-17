"No doubt the guys can beat Australia in Australia" - Mohammad Hafeez backs Pakistan to come good in remaining 2 Tests

Pakistan coach and team director Mohammad Hafeez has backed the national team to turn the tables around in the remaining two Tests of the series against Australia Down Under. The former opener said that Pakistan made detailed plans but fell short when it came to execution.

Led by Shan Masood, the visitors lost the first Test in Perth inside four days by 360 runs. After failing to take a wicket in the first session on Day 1, Pakistan played catch-up as Australia brought their relentlessness to the fore.

At a presser after the game, Hafeez underlined the importance of execution and trust they have in the team to beat Australia in their own backyard. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the former player said:

"I said to you earlier that the vibe I got from the preparation and the amount of talent these guys have. There's no doubt the guys can beat Australia in Australia. But obviously execution-wise we couldn't do that.

"The plan was there. We prepared things accordingly, and I still believe as a team that Pakistan can beat Australia here in Australia. Obviously, as a team, we need to execute our skills whenever it requires."

Pakistan's batting unit showed plenty of promise in the first innings but crumbled like a pack of cards in the second. With the pitch getting increasingly challenging, the tourists were skittled out for a paltry 89.

"I'm sure these guys will come harder in the next game" - Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hafeez said that the debutants Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad were impressive, praising the passion they showed. Backing them to come harder in Melbourne, he added:

"There are a lot of positives in this game. The two debutants. The way they bowled, the way they showed the passion to represent Pakistan. That is very special and heartening to me. I really enjoyed personally the way they did, and they were presenting themselves for every challenge, and they are the most positive side we had during this test match."

"Unfortunately, our premier fast bowlers couldn't do well in this game, but this can happen to anyone. But I'm sure these guys will come harder in the next game."

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the Boxing Day Test, starting on December 26.