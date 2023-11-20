A clinical all-round performance helped Australia beat India by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring a century to take the Aussies past the finish line after the bowling unit bundled the Men in Blue for 240.

With the win, Australia became the world champions for the record sixth time. No other teams have won it more than twice (India and West Indies).

Following the win, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh placed his leg over the World Cup trophy to celebrate the win.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Mitchell Marsh putting his leg on the trophy. One user wrote:

"It's their culture.. nothing wrong with that."

Here are some more reactions:

Mitchell Marsh scored run-a-ball 15 in the final and finished the tournament with 441 runs in 10 games, including two tons. He also picked up two wickets against the Netherlands.

“Saved our best for last” – Pat Cummins after Australia win the 2023 World Cup

Australian captain Pat Cummins lauded his side for lifting yet another ICC trophy after winning the World Test Championship final against India earlier this year.

Cummins reserved special praise for Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne for their World Cup-winning 192-run partnership for the fourth .

“I think we saved our best for last," he said after the end of the game. "Couple of big match players stood up, and we're pretty stuffed. We've been batting first pretty much for the whole tournament, today we thought, it's a good night to chase down."

"Magnificent. Marnus walked in with a cool head and Travis does what he does," he continued. "Really brave, he takes the game on, puts some pressure back on the bowlers and to do it on the biggest stage shows a lot of character.

"The selectors have backed him even when he had a broken hand and the medical team to get him back. It was a big risk that we took and it paid off. Couldn't be happier for Trav, he is a legend, we love him.”

Pat Cummins also lauded the bowlers for restricting the star-studded Indian batting below the 300-run mark.

“It all started last week in South Africa," he added. "The boys were fantastic. We've got an ageing side, but everyone still throws themselves around in the game. Really chuffed with 240, probably anything under 300 really. I thought 300 might have been tough but achievable on that wicket. We were really happy with 240.”

Australia will next play a five-match T20I series in India, starting on November 23.