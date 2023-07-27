"No flat track no party for the great Joe Root" - Twitter blasts England star for another failure in 5th Ashes Test

Joe Root was cleaned up for just five runs off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood to leave the side three down inside the first session on Day 1 of the final Ashes Test at the Oval. The 32-year-old tried to access his favorite third-man region with a dab, but the delivery jagged back in to hit timber.

Faced with a must-win encounter to keep their proud unbeaten Test series record at home for 22 years against Australia intact, England were off to the perfect start. The openers raced away to 62/0 in no time before the visitors struck back thrice, with Root being the last of the three, to reduce England to 73/3 in the 16th over.

Arguably England's best Test batter, Joe Root has struggled after a prolific start to the Ashes series. Following his 118 and 46 in the first Test, the champion batter scored just 157 runs in the rest of the matches so far.

Despite an average of almost 46 for the series, Root's average has dropped to 26 since the second Test. He has also struggled mightily against Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, with the duo dismissing the right-hander a combined 21 times in Tests.

Root has also struggled in Ashes series throughout his career, with an average of under 40 in 34 Tests.

Considering the magnitude of the series and this game, fans on Twitter slammed Joe Root for his lazy dismissal and overall showing in the series since the opening Test.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Runs - 304

Balls - 586

Wickets -10

Average - 30.4



Incredible from Hazeyyy, he dominates the best ones in the modern era. Joe Root Vs Josh Hazelwood in TestRuns - 304Balls - 586Wickets -10Average - 30.4Incredible from Hazeyyy, he dominates the best ones in the modern era.

Aryan @SQD05 Honestly except for the first test , Joe root had been quite disappointing in this ashes. Although still for the first time managed to outperform smith in ashes

Matt Curzon @M_C_Curzon @SkyCricket Bazball is the worst thing to happen to Joe Root. He looks so confused so often

boblu @fannnnnn1133 #eng #Ashes23 #fab4 Joe root set a different standard with the bat last summer but clearly has failed to deliver against this Aussie pace attack #ashes

ً ً @skinnydippng joe root may be out, but morally he just scored a century

Dhiman Choudhury @02fb423639f5441 @TheBarmyArmy Hazelwood takes wicket but moral victory for Joe root as it's against the spirit to rip the poles out of a batsman.

Rob Meech @RobMeech #Ashes23 Why Joe Root always feels the need to dab the ball to third man with half a bat, when he’s such a good player with the full face, is beyond me. The reward is one run, the punishment is his dismissal. Not a shot that ever does him any favours #BBCCricket

Darren @daz8756 What’s a Joe Root and why does it always choke against Australia?

sourav @Purplepatch22 Joe Root Vs Cummins and Hazlewood

Runs: 259 | 304

Dismissals: 11 | 10

Avg: 23.5 | 30.4

Pallavi Paul @Pallavi_paul21 disadvantage of playing too many matches Just one more failure and Joe Root's avg will fall below 50disadvantage of playing too many matches

Matt @Mattys123 Joe Root isn't suited to his team's game style. That's clear. Great test player who is being forced to play another way #Ashes

Cric Bug @Smithian_here Saying it again. Joe Root is a complete garbage when there's swing and seam on offer and now Hazlewood has got him out for the 10th time in tests.

*Runs: 259

*Dismissals: 11

*Avg: 23.5

->Joe root Vs Hazelwood

*Runs: 304

*Dismissals:10

*Avg: 30.4

->Joe Root Vs Cummins*Runs: 259*Dismissals: 11*Avg: 23.5->Joe root Vs Hazelwood*Runs: 304*Dismissals:10*Avg: 30.4THESE MDC ENGLAND PANS COMPARE VIRAT WITH THIS FLAT TRACK AND HOME TRACK BULLY

#Ashes23 No flat track no party for the great Joe Root.

England stage a recovery after three quick wickets at Lunch on Day 1

Zak Crawley appeared in good touch before his dismissal against the run of play.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won his first toss of the series and decided to field first in a surprising decision because of the overhead conditions and the heavy cloud cover.

The decision appeared to be backfiring when the English openers blazed away to 62 runs inside the first hour. However, three wickets in quick succession left the home side reeling at 73/3. Mitchell Marsh broke the opening partnership, followed by a wicket each from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

As it seemed like the Aussies would steamroll the English lineup, Harry Brook counter-attacked and wrestled the initiative back with the hosts. With Moeen Ali for company, the duo added 58 runs in no time to lead England to 131/3 at lunch.

Brook has motored to 48 off 41 deliveries, while Ali has looked solid, batting on 10 from 28 deliveries.

Australia boasts tremendous recent memories of the Oval, defeating India last month to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final. They will look to double their jubilation with their first series win in England since 2001 at the venue.