“No guarantee that he will be fit after two games” – Mohammad Kaif on KL Rahul's fitness ahead of Asia Cup

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has come up with a straightforward answer on wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul’s fitness update for the Asia Cup. The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed doubts over Rahul’s fitness for the Super 4 games as well.

That statement came after India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rahul has been ruled out of the group-stage games against Pakistan and Nepal in the Asia Cup.

The 42-year-old further spoke about the significance of Rahul’s batting in the middle order. He stated that Ishan Kishan won’t be able to fill the hole created by Rahul at No. 5.

On Tuesday, August 29, Kaif told Star Sports:

“(On KL Rahul’s absence) It means his injury could aggravate. If he is unfit now, there is no guarantee that he will be fit after two games. The news is not good for Indian fans because Rahul plays very well at No. 5 in ODIs. His stats are very good."

He added:

"He knows how to shift gears, is able to play big shots, and knows how to stabilize innings. You won’t get a replacement even if you play Ishan Kishan. Apart from wicketkeeping, Rahul also provides a finishing touch.”

For the uninitiated, Rahul has been sensational with the bat at No. 5, having amassed 742 runs in 18 innings at an average of 53, including eight half-centuries.

Kishan, on the other hand, has played six ODIs at No. 4, scoring just 106 runs at an average of 21.20, including a lone half-century. He, however, recently smashed three consecutive half-centuries against the West Indies.

Kaif further backed Shubman Gill to return to his purple patch in the pace-friendly ground in Kandy during the Asia Cup. The right-handed batter recently struggled in the first two ODIs in West Indies (WI), scoring seven and 34. The opener, though, smashed 85 in the decider.

Kaif said:

“Gill’s form has slightly dropped. He didn’t fare well on the West Indies tour, but I think the Kandy pitch will suit him. He loves pace and bounce. The ball will move, so the challenge will always be there for the top 3.”

Gill, however, flopped badly in the five-game T20I series in WI, registering four single-digit scores. He only looked good for his 77 off 47 in the fourth match, which India won by nine wickets.

Gill, though, has been a revelation with the bat in ODIs this year, having amassed 750 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 68.18, including three tons.

“It will be a big battle” – Mohammad Kaif on India’s top 3 against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Mohammad Kaif further warned India’s top three batters – Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli – against Pakistan’s pace trio. He said that the top three will have to overcome the threat of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

He said:

“The first game is against Pakistan. There’s Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are good bowlers. It will be a big battle. The preparation is very good.”

Rohit Sharma, in particular, was dismissed by Haris Rauf in both the 2022 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup as well.

The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on September 2.