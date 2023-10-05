“No Kane, no gain” - Aakash Chopra reckons New Zealand’s batting will struggle in Williamson’s absence in 2023 World Cup opener 

Aakash Chopra feels that New Zealand will struggle in the batting department in skipper Kane Williamson’s absence in the 2023 World Cup opener against England on Thursday. According to Chopra, the Kiwis are heavily dependent on their captain when it comes to batting.

England will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Williamson will, however, miss the rematch of the 2019 final as he is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the IPL earlier this year.

Sharing his thoughts on the significance of Williamson’s presence in New Zealand’s batting department [2:00], Chopra opined while speaking on his YouTube channel:

“New Zealand’s batting looks a bit weak compared to previous tournament. With Kane Williamson not there for the first game, the batting looks even weaker. Devon Conway is a reliable batter at the top, but there will be Will Young at the other end because Finn Allen could not live up to expectations. Tom Latham will have to hold the middle order together. He will have to bat well along with Daryl Mitchell."

Chopra further opined that if the Ahmedabad pitch turns out to be a flat track, the Kiwis do not have the batters to make the best use of the conditions.

“In Ahmedabad if the pitch is flat and it’s a 350 wicket, they have only 2-3 bowlers who can exploit the condition, which is a slightly sad story. If there is no Kane, there is no gain. The team’s batting is heavily dependent on him,” the 46-year-old added.

Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand team against England in Williamson’s absence.

“It will be England’s batting versus New Zealand’s bowling” - Chopra

While New Zealand lack batting firepower according to Chopra, the former batter feels that they are the better side when it comes to bowling. Sharing his views on the same, the 46-year-old commented that the Kiwis have better wicket-taking options compared to England.

“New Zealand’s bowling looks decent. Trent Boult does wonders with the new ball. Lockie Ferguson has got some steam. Matt Henry is a wicket-taker. They have Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. They have more wicket-taking options. So, maybe, it will be England’s batting versus New Zealand’s bowling. If England’s batting comes off, New Zealand doesn’t have the capability to match it,” Chopra concluded.

Expand Tweet

England and New Zealand played out a pulsating tie in the 2019 final. The Super Over also could not separate the teams after which the English side was declared winners on the boundary count rule.