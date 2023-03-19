"No Lord, No Party" - Twitterati caught in two minds after Axar Patel replaces Shardul Thakur in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been replaced by Axar Patel in the second ODI against Australia on March 19 in Vishakapatnam. The Mumbai-born player was the only bowler without a wicket in the series opener after availing only two overs and also did not get a chance to bat as well.

Thakur's inclusion has often helped Team India extend their batting order and act as an additional seam bowling option as he can bowl across any phase in the match. His knack for breaking partnerships is also highly valued by the management.

However, due to the nature of the Vishakapatnam surface, Team India have brought in an extra spin bowling option in the form of Axar Patel. The left-arm all-rounder will join Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to play a vital part in the middle overs.

A large section of the fans were pleased with the selection call, while a minority were miffed with the fact that the all-rounder was dropped after only a single match. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Tanishq Sangwan @75off91 Axar in for Shardul this might be a good move, 3 spinners and 3 fast bowlers considering hardik has been in great form. And I am talking with wc in perspective and not only for this match. Would have loved to see shami rested and unadkat given time to show his arsenal but we'll Axar in for Shardul this might be a good move, 3 spinners and 3 fast bowlers considering hardik has been in great form. And I am talking with wc in perspective and not only for this match. Would have loved to see shami rested and unadkat given time to show his arsenal but we'll👍

Amio @amio_264

#AUSvIND Axar Patel ahead of Shardul already a good step Axar Patel ahead of Shardul already a good step👌👌#AUSvIND

Rehan @RRehaannn Shardul out Axar Patel in. I thought this would not be good decision. Let's see. Shardul out Axar Patel in. I thought this would not be good decision. Let's see.

AJAY @ajay71845 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel replace Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel replace Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Wow,Finally a good move to remove Shardul twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Wow,Finally a good move to remove Shardul twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

A-Man @ratedAMAN



So, let's watch them lose this game. Rohit and Axar for Ishan and Shardul is as big an upgrade as you can get!!So, let's watch them lose this game. Rohit and Axar for Ishan and Shardul is as big an upgrade as you can get!!So, let's watch them lose this game. 😂😂

helloji @OmkarRa77667686 @BCCI @mastercardindia Why axar , yes he is in great form but shardul is good in odis than axar and if you want spinner then you sundar was best option off spinner plus left arm batsman would be great combo @BCCI @mastercardindia Why axar , yes he is in great form but shardul is good in odis than axar and if you want spinner then you sundar was best option off spinner plus left arm batsman would be great combo

Bhuvan 💜🔥 @cricketbhuvan Wow!! I mean shardul dropped for no reason?? What the hell 🤣 Wow!! I mean shardul dropped for no reason?? What the hell 🤣

"There could be some turn on offer" - Rohit Sharma on Shardul Thakur's exclusion

After moving on from the seam-friendly surface at the Wankhede stadium, where the pacers had a memorable outing, the two sides are now in Vishakapatnam, where the surface has greatly assisted spin bowling in the past.

Explaining Shardul Thakur's exclusion while adding that playing three spinners might be the strategy for the World Cup as well, Sharma said during the toss:

"Two changes. Ishan misses out, I'm back. Shardul misses out, Axar comes in. There could be some turn on offer. Three spinners is something we might look to play in the World Cup as well, so it gives us a good idea."

Australia have won the toss and stand-in skipper Steve Smith has elected to bowl first while naming two changes much like the Indian outfit. The hosts have a 1-0 lead following their five-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium on March 17.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(WK), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

What do you make of the decision of Axar Patel's inclusion in place of Shardul Thakur? Let us know what you think.

