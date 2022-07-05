"No matter what he plays, T20, ODI or Test cricket, he is going to get bounced" - Michael Vaughan feels Shreyas Iyer has got a "real issue" with the short ball

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Shreyas Iyer will have to sort out his issues with the short ball to remain on the international circuit.

The Indian middle-order batter fell into a short ball trap on two occasions in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match alone, prolonging a trend of dismissals that has become more than just a pattern.

Shreyas Iyer made his way into the Test team in late 2021 and immediately threw his name for a potential spot in the middle order.

Playing his first four Tests at home, the 27-year-old made a strong case for himself with a set of impressive knocks. However, Iyer's real flaws come out against a potent bowling attack in overseas conditions.

Admitting that Iyer has got a huge issue to deal with, Vaughan said on Cricbuzz:

"Iyer has got a problem with the short ball, let's not beat around the bush. No matter what he plays, T20, ODI or Test cricket, he is going to get bounced. "

Vaughan added:

"If he goes to the T20 World Cup in Australia on those big wickets, guess what all the other teams are going to do to him. He's got an issue, a real issue and for him to continue playing at this level, he's gonna have to iron it out."

Even in the recent T20I home series against South Africa, Iyer struggled heavily against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Also with former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum, with whom Iyer worked with in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, in the opposition dugout, Iyer's weakness was further exposed.

"They should have got at least 420-430 runs" - Michael Vaughan on India's collapse in the second innings

Holding the upper hand at Stumps on Day 3, India were poised to bat for the majority of the penultimate day of the Test.

However, England responded strongly and were successful in bowling out India for 245, led by an inspiring spell from Ben Stokes in the end.

BCCI @BCCI



England move to 259/3 before the close of play.



See you tomorrow for Day 5 action.



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST



#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND That's Stumps on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test!England move to 259/3 before the close of play.See you tomorrow for Day 5 action.Scorecard That's Stumps on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test! England move to 259/3 before the close of play. See you tomorrow for Day 5 action. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND https://t.co/N48XjJFZF8

Believing that India should have batted longer and set England a much bigger target, Vaughan said:

"India were too fragile with the bat today, too easy for England to get the wickets, too many mistakes. They should have got at least 420-430. They only needed one more partnership."

Rishabh Pant's untimely dismissal coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's bizarre approach with the tail order put a stopper to the runs.

After setting a target of 378, India are at risk of losing the Edgbaston Test with England only 119 runs away at the end of Day 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far