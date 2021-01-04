No official request from India; Brisbane Test on, says Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia’s interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley allayed all concerns about the 4th India vs Australia Test at Brisbane. Hockley revealed that the Test will go ahead as planned, with BCCI not registering a formal request for a venue change.

Nick Hockley’s comments came after unofficial reports suggested India were concerned about playing the final Test of the series at Brisbane. Media reports had hinted that India were reluctant to travel to Brisbane, owing to the stricter quarantine rules there.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Cricket Australia chief refuted such rumours, as he explained that all requirements related to COVID-19 have already been communicated to their Indian counterparts.

“We've had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they are supportive. We speak to our counterparts in the BCCI daily and we have clarified in the last 24 hours what the precise requirements are in Brisbane. We're all systems go for the third Test here in Sydney and the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane," said Hockley.

Discussions around stricter regulations in Queensland have picked up owing to the COVID-19 situation in the region. With Indian players part of bio-secure 'bubbles' since the IPL in September, a source from the team speaking to Cricbuzz claimed they don’t want to be treated like animals in a zoo.

After the comments came to light, Australian players like Nathan Lyon and Matthew Wade asked India to get on with the series and stop complaining about COVID-19 related restrictions.

Cricket Australia reveal plans for Brisbane Test

The 4th Test at Brisbane will begin on January 15

Elaborating further, Cricket Australia revealed that they have already communicated to the BCCI about the restrictions they will have to abide by when they are in Sydney and Brisbane.

Advertisement

Hockley also refuted reports that the players may be confined to their hotel rooms.

"Typically for a Test match, players arrive at the ground between 8 am and 9 am and they are there until 6 or 7 at night, and then it's back to the hotel to rest and recuperate and they will be able to mix within their groups. So everyone's fully across that, and supportive," he added.

Both India and Australia have travelled to Sydney ahead of the 3rd Test which is scheduled to begin on January 7. Hockley revealed that Sydney will be kept on stand by for the 4th Test should circumstances dictate a late change to the schedule.