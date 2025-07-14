"No one is scared of Ben Stokes these days" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar's 4-wicket haul on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Washington Sundar for bowling a potent spell on Day 4 of the third Test against England. He noted that the spin-bowling all-rounder picked up big wickets, although he opined that Ben Stokes isn't considered a threat with the bat these days.

Washington registered figures of 4/22 in 12.1 overs as India bowled England out for 192 in their second innings at Lord's on Sunday, July 13. The visitors ended the day at 58/4 in pursuit of a 193-run target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Washington for getting the ball to drift and picking up the crucial wickets of Joe Root and Jamie Smith, and the less scary Stokes.

"It was an important question whether he should have been selected or not. He hadn't picked up too many wickets so far. It always seemed like you were using him as a defensive option. However, this was an 'ati-sundar' spell. He gets the ball to drift beautifully," Chopra said (3:35).

"When he dismissed Ben Stokes in the last match, there also he got the ball to drift in the air. If you see here, he has picked up big, big wickets, players we are scared of. No one is scared of Ben Stokes these days, but we are scared of Joe Root and Jamie Smith," he added.

Chopra noted that Root, Smith and Stokes were all dismissed while adopting different approaches.

"Joe Root missed a sweep. Consistently bowling within the three stumps is important, and he did that. He trapped Jamie Smith. The ball went away. That was brilliant. What should one talk about Ben Stokes? He tried to hit a six, and incredibly, he has scored 33 runs in the second innings in all three matches," he observed.

Washington Sundar castled Joe Root (40 off 96), Jamie Smith (8 off 14) and Ben Stokes (33 off 96) to reduce England to 181/7 from a comfortable 154/4. He then bowled Shoaib Bashir (2 off 9) to complete his four-wicket haul and end the hosts' second innings.

"Ravindra Jadeja is not really getting the wickets" - Aakash Chopra on the importance of Washington Sundar's spell in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja (left) went wicketless on Day 4 of the Lord's Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Washington Sundar's spell was crucial as Akash Deep (1/30 in eight overs) wasn't too successful, Jasprit Bumrah (2/38 in 16 overs) didn't have luck on his side, and Ravindra Jadeja (0/20 in eight overs) wasn't among the wickets.

"Washington Sundar, four wickets, I think extremely important, keeping in mind that Akash Deep didn't get success, Bumrah didn't have luck with him, and Ravindra Jadeja is not really getting the wickets. Jaddu is batting very well, but hasn't picked up too many wickets," he said (5:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Washington's performance with the ball proved that Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill's decision to play him ahead of Kuldeep Yadav was right.

"Washington Sundar picking up wickets here will be great validation for Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill, because there was a question for sure about him being played ahead of Kuldeep. Everyone knew he would score runs, but picking up wickets was necessary, and slightly difficult as well. So, Washington, well done," Chopra observed.

Many cricket experts questioned the Indian team management for not including Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI at Washington Sundar's expense, highlighting that the left-arm wrist-spinner is more potent with the ball. The off-spinner has potentially silenced those doubters with his four-wicket haul.

