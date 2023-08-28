"No one wants to win more than players" - Virat Kohli on the pressure of expectations on him and the team ahead of the World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli acknowledged the pressure and expectations on himself and the team ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup. He also reminded the fans that no one strives to win more than the players themselves.

The 50-over showpiece event starts with the 2019 finalists, England and New Zealand, squaring off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. Team India will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Australia in a mouth-watering clash in Chennai on October 8.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will look to lay their hands on an ICC trophy for the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In a conversation during a promotional event, Virat Kohli spoke about his and other Team India players' undying desire to bring the trophy home.

"The pressure is always there. The fans always say we want (the team) to win a cup very badly. I’d like to say not more than me. So, I’m in the right place. Honestly, I know the expectations are there and the emotions of the people are there. But please know that no one wants to win more than players," Kohli said.

The Men in Blue emerged victorious in the last 50-over World Cup at home in 2011 but have struggled in ICC tournaments over the last decade, suffering several heart-breaks at the latter stages.

Kohli, who started his career with tremendous success by winning the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, has been part of all of India's painstaking defeats since.

He led India in the 2019 edition where they finished atop the points table before losing to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

"I need something new to, you know, propel me to another level" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli boasts an impressive record in World Cups.

Virat Kohli welcomed the challenge of the 2023 World Cup, stating his excitement for newer encounters helps him reach another level.

Contrary to popular belief, the 34-year-old boasts a sensational record in ODI World Cups, with over 1,000 runs at a 46.81 average, including two centuries to his name.

"Any challenge in front of you, you look forward to it. When difficulty comes in front of you get excited. You don’t shy away from it. After 15 years I still like encounters, and the World Cup 2023 is one (challenge). It excites me, I need something new to, you know, propel me to another level," Kohli continued.

At 34, with the possibility of this being his final hurrah in ODI World Cups, Virat Kohli will look to add another feather to an already stellar ODI career. The champion batter has almost 13,000 ODI runs at an extraordinary average of 57.32, with an astounding 46 centuries, second only to Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli also played valuable knocks in the summit clash of India's previous two ICC titles in 2011 and 2013.