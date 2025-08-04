"No one will be going to bed crying about what was said" - Ben Stokes unfazed by verbal clashes between players during ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

England captain Ben Stokes opened up on the verbal clashes between the two sides during a closely contested five-Test series against India. The seam-bowling all-rounder claimed that such high-profile series would always see emotions coming out, but stressed that no one would remember it after some time.

With all five Tests going into the final day, emotions ran high between the two teams, and players from both sides took potshots at each other. Tensions reached their peak during the Lord's Test when Shubman Gill hurled expletive-laden words at Zak Crawley, accusing him of wasting time when the tourists wanted to get an extra over in.

Speaking at the post-game presentation, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Stokes said:

"The whole series has been awesome. There's always going to be moments where emotions are coming out. No one will be going to bed crying about what was said."

Stokes wasn't able to recover from his right shoulder injury in time to feature in the series climax at The Oval in London. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old had played his part in England's triumphs, especially at Lord's, where he bowled a marathon spell in the fourth innings to catch the tourists 22 runs short of victory.

"There were many what-ifs in the last five days" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill with the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. (Credits: Getty)

Stokes said he was quite proud of the team despite losing only by six runs to India. He said all the leadership wanted was for the players to give their everything. He added:

"Difficult when you can't participate. Another hard-fought game. Both teams have put so much effort, amazing to be a part of. Bitterly disappointed we couldn't go over the line but very proud of the team. There were many what-ifs in the last five days, makes the game great, but all Brendon and I asked was to give it everything. Tongue, Atkinson and Overton showed it."

Mohammed Siraj, whose five-wicket haul helped India level the series 2-2, earned the Player of the Match award.

