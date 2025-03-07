“No one would’ve said they played in Dubai” - Indian veteran’s interesting take on 2025 Champions Trophy scheduling

Out-of-favor Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara rubbished the notion that the Men in Blue have benefitted unfairly from playing all their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. After India refused to travel to Pakistan, the tournament hosts, in the build-up to the competition, a hybrid model was agreed upon by everyone concerned.

It meant India would play all their matches in Dubai, while the other seven participating teams play their games in three venues around Pakistan and Dubai (for matches against India). However, the noise around the same has picked up after India's dominant unbeaten run to the final.

In the lead-up to the grand finale, Pujara questioned the criticism of India concerning the scheduling, telling RevSportz (via Hindustan Times):

"The schedule was out there before the Champions Trophy began, the reason for Indian team to not travel to Pakistan was the security. ICC and BCCI worked together to try and find a neutral venue. India have played against Pakistan at a neutral venue, and UAE is closer to Pakistan."

He added:

"I don't think it's an unfair advantage. If India had lost, no one would've said they played in Dubai, that's why they lost. I don't think it's a home ground for India."

India will take on New Zealand in the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Kiwis played India at the same venue on Sunday (March 2) before travelling to Lahore for their semifinal against South Africa and returning to Dubai for the grand finale.

"We have the best balance, we have better all-rounders" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara believes India's variety in all-rounders and overall team balance has been the main reason behind their dominant run in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India's playing XI has included batting until Ravindra Jadeja at No. 8 with six bowling options.

"The advantage for India is the kind of talent they have, the number of all-rounders they have. We have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, we have Kuldeep and Varun. We have four quality spinners. If we look at other teams, they have two, that's why they are struggling in UAE as well as Pakistan. I think we have the best balance, we have better all-rounders," said Pujara.

He concluded:

"We have Hardik, who is another all-rounder. Then, you have the top-order, and the batting. So, it's the balance of the Indian team which has made the side successful, rather than the venue."

A win in the final over New Zealand will make it back-to-back ICC titles for India, following their triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

