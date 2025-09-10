No place for Sanju Samson as Indian legend picks his Men in Blue playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has omitted wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from the playing XI for Asia Cup 2025. The 38-year-old felt that Samson and Shubman Gill could not feature together in the side. He added that the 30-year-old had not played the role of a wicketkeeper-finisher before and as a result, may not find a spot in the team.

Ashwin also felt Harshit Rana may not feature in India's playing XI. He added that Arshdeep Singh could be used as the number eight in the side. He said on his YouTube channel "Ash ki Baat":

Ashwin's possible India XI for Asia Cup 2025 : Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

"Arshdeep is batting alright. He can be an option at number eight”.

Shubman Gill's appointment as the T20I vice-captain has raised question marks over Sanju Samson's spot in the playing XI. Additionally, Jitesh Sharma's exploits for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL have also made him a wicketkeeper-batter contender in the middle-order.

Ravichandran Ashwin picks Shubman Gill as the leading run-getter in Asia Cup 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked Shubman Gill to emerge as the leading run-getter in Asia Cup 2025. The former India off-spinner felt that the 26-year-old could emerge as the glue which holds the Indian batting together in the current setup.

“I have my reasons to say that. He is also aware that there has been some talk around his batting. There can be talk, but Shubman Gil and Abhishek Sharma. Folks get scared with that opening combination. Shubman Gill knows he needs to make runs, and he will want to make runs. He is a run machine. He can make big runs at a lower strike rate."

"Abhishek Sharma will tee off at one end. Shubman Gill could be the glue around which the team is built up. In today’s times, there is not a lot of need to become the glue in T20 cricket. But Shubman has it in him to play conventional cricket and still make a 100 off 55 balls," Ashwin said.

Asia Cup 2025 will mark Shubman Gill's comeback into India's T20I playing XI. He last played a T20I for India against Sri Lanka in July 2024, after the World Cup triumph in West Indies and United States of America.

