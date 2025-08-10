No place for Virat Kohli, R Ashwin as England stars pick all-time IND-ENG Test XI after 2025 series

The spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked their combined all-time India-England Test XI after the two teams played a hard-fought five-match series that ended in a 2-2 draw. The pair debated several names for some of the spots before agreeing on their XI on the Beard before Wicket YouTube channel.

They went with an India-England pairing at the top with Virender Sehwag and Marcus Trescothick as the openers. The former is the only Indian batter with two triple-centuries, finishing with over 8,500 runs and an average of 49.34.

Meanwhile, Trescothick finished with almost 6,000 Test runs at an average of 43.79, including 14 centuries. The duo picked Joe Root, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kevin Pietersen as their three middle-order batters.

The Tendulkar-Root comparison has taken the cricketing world by storm, with the latter overtaking several legends to become the second leading run-scorer in Tests, behind only the former. Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-scorer and centurion in Test history, with 15,921 runs and 51 tons, respectively.

Meanwhile, Root is breathing down his neck at No. 2 with 13,543 runs and 39 centuries.

Moeen and Rashid picked MS Dhoni as their wicketkeeper and Ian Botham as their all-rounder to complete the top seven. Dhoni is fifth all-time in wicketkeeping dismissals to go along with his 4,876 runs in Tests.

Botham is among the greatest all-rounders in Test history, with over 5,000 runs and 383 wickets.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid split between pacers and spinners in the bowling department

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid showed love for the spinners, picking India's Anil Kumble and England's Graeme Swann at No. 8 and 9. The former is the fourth all-time leading wicket-taker with 619 scalps at an average of 29.65, including 35 five-wicket hauls.

The other spinner, Swann, played a massive role in two of England's best Test series wins in Australia and India in 2010/11 and 2012/13. The English spin duo picked James Anderson and Zaheer Khan as their two specialist pacers in the all-time XI.

Anderson finished his illustrious Test career last year with the third most wickets at 704 at an average of 26.45. Zaheer remains one of the greatest left-arm pacers in Test history with 311 wickets in 92 matches.

Finally, Moeen and Adil mutually agreed that Sachin Tendulkar would be the first name on this elite list.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid's combined all-time IND-ENG Test XI

Virender Sehwag, Marcus Trescothick, Joe Root, Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, MS Dhoni, Ian Botham, Anil Kumble, Graeme Swann, Zaheer Khan, James Anderson

