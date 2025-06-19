"No point thinking about who isn't around" - Indian legend’s blunt take on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian captain and legend Kapil Dev made a blunt remark on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's absence ahead of the Test series against England. The two teams are set to play a five-match series in England starting June 20.

Kapil Dev stated that there is no point thinking about who is not there. There have been several talks about how the Indian team will perform in England without stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently announced their retirements from Test cricket.

While the Indian legend did agree that their presence will be missed, it is also important to look at the next generation and see what the other set of players can do.

Trending

"Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble aren’t there either. So, there's no point thinking about who isn't around. Yes, they will be missed, but we need to look at the next generation and be proud of them. Rohit has done his job; Virat has done his job. They made us proud, but let's see if the next generation of players can be bigger," he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The first Test is set to be played at Headingley, Leeds, and also marks the beginning of a new era in the format for the Indian team.

Kapil Dev backs new Indian Test captain Shubman Gill to do well

With Rohit and Virat having walked away, Shubman Gill has been handed over the responsibility of leading the Indian Test team in England. It will be a huge challenge for Gill, with his very first assignment as Test captain being an overseas England tour.

However, Kapil Dev has backed Gill, stating that he has the experience of leadership and the ability. The former captain also believes that the current team is capable of winning in England.

"He has captained a lot in the IPL. One-day cricket and T20 cricket are so different to Test cricket. In Test matches, you need nerves. He has the experience; he has the ability. I am not too bothered about it. I know this team is good enough to win," Kapil reckoned.

In the absence of two key batters, it will be interesting to see how Gill performs with the bat in addition to his new role as Test captain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news