"No special mentioning" - Rohit Sharma relaxed ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma refused to put extra pressure on themselves ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan. The right-handed batter opined that it's just another game for them and will go on the field to treat it that way.

India and Pakistan will face each other in one of the biggest matches of the eight-team event at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. The two teams were the finalists of the 2017 edition, with Pakistan winning by 180 runs at The Oval in London to seal their maiden title.

Speaking during the Naman Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Rohit said it's all about what they do on that particular day. The veteran stated, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"Look, I think in the past two or three years, I've spoken a lot about that game. It's just a game for us. We will try and do what is required for any cricket team to do on that particular day. No special mentioning about, from our side at least, about that particular game. We just want to show up there and show up well."

Pakistan have been in good form in ODI cricket of late, registering series wins over Australia and South Africa in their backyard.

"No time for you to take the pedal off the gas" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rohit hopes for the Men in Blue to take inspiration from their T20 World Cup campaign last year when India lifted the trophy by staying unbeaten throughout. He added:

"There's no time for you to take the pedal off the gas. You always want to be there and, you know, be ready for that challenge. We recently finished the T20 World Cup, which was superb for us. Now we look forward to another one, which is in a few weeks' time. Look, everyone's, you know, being, getting prepared in their own fashion."

"A lot of the guys are playing domestic cricket, and a lot of the guys are playing international cricket as well. When the time comes, it's all about just getting your mind right and focusing on what lies ahead."

India will get their campaign underway against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

