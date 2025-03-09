"No toss for me man" - Rohit Sharma's hilarious reaction after losing 12th consecutive toss in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

India captain Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious reaction after losing the toss ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai. This was the Indian skipper's 12th consecutive toss loss in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma appeared to be in a light mood after losing yet another toss, laughing it off as his teammates and coaches looked on from the sideline. He also made a hilarious comment while gesturing towards his teammates.

"No toss for me man, no toss," he said, while raising both his hands and then signalling to his teammates by making a gesture.

Watch the incident in a video posted by ICC on its official Instagram handle below:

Notably, Rohit Sharma equaled former West Indies captain and legendary batter Brian Lara's record for losing most consecutive tosses in ODIs. Lara also lost 12 consecutive tosses as an ODI captain in the past. Moreover, this was India's 15th successive toss loss in an ODI match, with three of them coming under KL Rahul's captaincy.

Rohit Sharma's Team India in control of 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand

New Zealand began well after winning the toss and batting first in the ongoing Champions Trophy final. Their openers put up a 57-run stand in quick time.

However, Rohit Sharma and his troops bounced back well, beginning with Varun Chakaravarthy's dismissal of Will Young to break the opening stand. The Indian team then went to pick up three more wickets in short intervals, not allowing the Kiwi batters to string in big partnerships.

Kuldeep Yadav accounted for the big wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson while Ravindra Jadeja sent Tom Latham packing to leave New Zealand at 108/4.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 149 for the loss of four wickets after 34 overs. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell are on the crease for the Kiwis.

