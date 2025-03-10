"No unnecessary rumors" - Team India star brushes away retirement murmurs after IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has brushed away all rumors about his retirement post the 2025 Champions Trophy final. India and New Zealand played the final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai.

Jadeja played a vital role for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He bowled an incredible spell, giving away only 30 runs in his 10 overs and picking up the wicket of Tom Latham as they restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in the first innings.

In the run-chase, Jadeja hit the winning runs for India, scoring a boundary in the end as the Men in Blue romped home with four wickets to spare to lift the trophy after remaining unbeaten in the entire tournament.

During India's bowling, Virat Kohli hugged Ravindra Jadeja after he completed his quota of 10 overs. This incident gave rise to speculations that the star all-rounder could announce his retirement from ODIs after the final.

There was a lot of murmur around the same. However, Jadeja has cleared the air and brushed away all retirement rumors now. He took to social media, sharing a story on his official Instagram handle.

"No unnecessary rumours. Thanks," he wrote in the story.

Below is the screeshot of the story posted by Jadeja on his Instagram account -

Ravindra Jadeja clears retirement rumors post 2025 Champions Trophy final (Image Credits: Ravindra Jadeja/IG)

Ravindra Jadeja's vital role in 2025 Champions Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja may not have had big performances such as some other players in the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, he has played a vital role for India throughout the tournament, like he did in the final.

Jadeja picked up just five wickets from as many games. Although, he bowled crucial spells in the middle overs, keeping things tight and putting the batters under constant pressure. Jadeja gave away just 183 runs from 42 overs at an economy rate of 4.35.

He did not get much opportunity to bat but also played a massive role with his vital efforts in the field all through. Jadeja retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, he has put all speculations regarding his ODI retirement to rest and will continue to feature for the Men in Blue in the future as well.

