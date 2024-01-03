"No"- Zaheer Khan explains why India should stick with strategy of specialist bowlers instead of having an all-rounder at number 8 in Tests

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has opined that India mustn't compulsorily pick a bowling all-rounder in the playing XI for Test matches. He reckons India's results have improved since the team management preferred having an extra specialist bowler over an all-rounder for batting depth.

Zaheer Khan discussed India's performance in the first innings of the ongoing Test against South Africa on Cricbuzz Chatter. Playing with four specialist bowlers, India collapsed from 153/4 to 153 all out in Cape Town in the first innings on Wednesday, January 3.

On the show, a fan asked Zaheer Khan if it's imperative for the Indian team to have an all-rounder at No. 8 for extra batting depth.

"No. If you see, in the last 3-4 years, the contribution of the lower-order has been good. Bumrah, Shami and Shardul Thakur have played memorable knocks in England. Even in Australia, the lower order contributed well in India's win," Khan replied.

"I think the top-order batters will have to take more responsibility. Also, the lower-order should take a little more responsibility. India have an added advantage when they play with 5 bowlers. Ever since the Indian team management put conscious effort in this direction, the positives have been more than the negatives," he added.

Zaheer Khan highlighted how the likes of Virat Kohli (46), Rohit Sharma (39), and Shubman Gill (36) achieved some success in Cape Town by playing with a positive intent. He mentioned that other batters can learn from the Indian trio.

"On such a pitch, you will get better value if you play with intent. Virat Kohli scored runs like that. Even Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored runs. So, others will have to look at how they played and learn," Khan said.

The second Test between India and South Africa saw a total of 23 wickets falling on Day 1.

"Perhaps, Siraj can even bowl another spell like today's spell"- Zaheer Khan shares his views on New Year's Test Day 2

The second day of the New Year's Test between India and South Africa will take place on Thursday (January 4) at Newlands. India lead by 36 runs at the end of the first day, with South Africa being 62/3 in the second innings. Sharing his views on how things could transpire on the second day, Khan said:

"India will have to break this partnership quickly. You will see more wickets tomorrow also. The pitch won't change much. Perhaps, Siraj can even bowl another spell like today's spell."

Siraj bowled a sensational spell in the first innings, taking six wickets in nine overs for just 15 runs.

Live action of the India vs South Africa Test will begin at 1:30 PM IST tomorrow.

