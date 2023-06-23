Virat Kohli's U19 World Cup-winning teammate Shreevats Goswami believes that the star batter must be part of India's squad for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

Goswami emphasized that Kohli is very hungry to contribute to the success of the Indian team. The keeper-batter opined that the former captain is probably the most consistent performer with the bat for the Men in Blue currently.

Speaking to India.com, here's what Goswami said about Kohli:

"He has to be there in the team. Nobody is as hungry as Virat Kohli. The problem with Kohli is he so consistent and we expect him to play every game. Apart from Virat Kohli, nobody is as consistent as he is in the Indian team"

The 34-year-old added that Kohli is among a handful of players in world cricket who have done well across formats. Goswami suggested that the pressure of performing well in all matches does take a toll on the bodies of those players, adding:

"If you look at other players as well, I am not going to take any names, in world cricket, it’s Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson (he is on and off now). So these are the only players, and it's not easy to be performing in every game, every series, and every format, and it definitely takes a toll on your body."

Kohli has shown glimpses of his vintage self lately, successfully managing to end his lean patch with the bat. The right-handed batter shone with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The RCB opener amassed 639 runs in 14 games at an average of 53.25. He smashed two centuries and six fifties this season. He was last seen in action during India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval earlier this month.

The veteran batter was the top scorer in India's second innings, contributing 49 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side failed to clinch the coveted mace, suffering a heartbreaking 209-run defeat in the summit clash.

"One thing that differentiates Virat Kohli from others is his hunger" - Shreevats Goswami

Shreevats Goswami further stated that Virat Kohli's desire to score big runs sets him apart from the remaining players. He highlighted how the batter is supremely fit and continues to put in the hard yards to get better.

Praising Kohli's fitness, Goswami added:

"You look at Virat’s body, he is been working hard, he is training, he does everything. One thing that differentiates Virat Kohli from others is his hunger. He still wants to score runs."

Kohli is considered one of the fittest cricketers in the world. With his fitness regime and work ethic, he has emerged as an inspirational figure for many aspiring young cricketers.

