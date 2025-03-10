"Nobody was expecting that" - Waqar Younis picks the turning point of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis opined that Kuldeep Yadav's first spell was the turning point of the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand. The summit clash took place in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

After electing to bat first, New Zealand were off to an impressive start. They were 69/1 after 10 overs, with the in-form opener Rachin Ravindra still at the crease. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to left-arm spinner Kuldeep at that juncture.

The bowler stuck right away, getting Ravindra bowled on 37 on the first ball of his spell with a goolgy. Younis reckoned that the Blackcaps probably weren't expecting the bowling change from India.

He stated that while not many expected Kuldeep to bowl so early in the game, it was a fantastic call from the Indian skipper. Speaking on the show 'The DP World Dressing Room', Younis said (from 5:56):

"I think Kuldeep was the key. When he came into the attack, nobody was expecting that change. Even we were discussing that he normally bowls after 20 or 25 overs. Bringing him early surprised New Zealand. I don't think their openers were expecting Kuldeep to come. They were expecting maybe Axar or Jadeja, but not him. I thought that was a real good move from Rohit Sharma."

Kuldeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He claimed the important wickets of Ravindra and Kane Williamson, registering impressive figures of 10-0-40-2.

New Zealand ultimately finished at 251/7 in 50 overs. India chased the target in 49 overs to win the final. Sharma played a stunning 76-run knock in 83 balls and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"He has turned around the mindset of Indian cricket" - Ajay Jadeja on Rohit Sharma's role in India's 2025 Champions Trophy success

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja credited Rohit Sharma for changing the mindset of Indian cricket with his attacking approach. He pointed out how the veteran batter has looked to capitalize on the powerplay overs.

Jadeja said on the same show after India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph (from 7:26):

"I think he has turned around the mindset of Indian cricket, and there he is, 70 sixes (in 1-10 overs since 2020). The closest that comes to him is what, 14, 20, 29. He is far ahead."

Jadeja added that Sharma's approach has rubbed off on his opening partner Shubman Gill as well. He remarked:

"Gill has also supported Rohit. Gill is not known for hitting sixes. It's been like Kharbuje ke sath kharbuja rang badalta hai [A melon changes its color when kept with another melon]. Rohit Sharma ne sab ka rang badal diya hai [Rohit Sharma has changed everyone's color]."

Sharma and Gill formed a crucial 105-run partnership in the 2025 Champions Trophy, setting an ideal platform for the chase.

