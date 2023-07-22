"Nobody has impacted on this series like Mark Wood" - Michael Atherton on England's change of fortune in Ashes 2023 

Former England captain Michael Atherton lauded fast bowler Mark Wood's tremendous efforts to change the course of the Ashes series for the hosts.

Wood, who missed the first two Tests as a precautionary measure, was adjudged the Player of the Match at Headingley. He registered figures of 7 for 100 in combined innings to help England pull off a win by three wickets after being 0-2 down.

On the difference Wood has made for England, Atherton told Sky Sports:

"Nobody has impacted on this series like Mark Wood, certainly from an England perspective. He won't help that game at Headingley - player of the match - turned that game and turned the mood of the series for England."

Wood inflicted dents on the Australia batting order with the scalps of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Travis Head on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester. After England recorded a substantial 275-run lead in the first innings, Wood's short ball ploy left the tourists reeling at 113/4 after the end of play on Day 3.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik reflected on Wood's inclusion into the England pace attack and said:

"You speak about swing and seam to the conditions based on the majority of the time. But pace is something that you control and that's what he's brought to this English team. Proper pace and he's really rattled all the batters. I think we have heard in the media before quite a few times. It's going to be the difference because of the pace."

England Cricket



Four down. Six to go.



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes Travis Head is completely bamboozled by the pace and bounce of Mark Wood!

"It would be an absolute shame if the match doesn't end in England's favour" - Dinesh Karthik

Although England looks to be comfortably in the driver's seat at the end of Day 3, the weather forecast in Manchester for the last two days has experts wary even before the start of the game.

Rain is on the forecast for Day 4 of the Test. According to Accuweather, Manchester is set to be “variably cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms” and a 90 percent probability of precipitation both in the morning and afternoon.0

Dinesh Karthik stated that it would be an absolute shame if the poor weather conditions played spoilsport in England's plans. The Indian gloveman said:

"Absolutely, and that's why I feel a little bad because they (England) have done everything right from the outside. They won the toss and decided to bowl, get Australia out, post a score batting consistently at five runs an over, again put them in and get them four wickets down."

He added:

"It would be an absolute shame if the match doesn't end in England's favour after this, and the weather comes in and causes havoc for them. I'd feel bitterly disappointed."

England Cricket Blistering pace from Mark Wood

Brutal hitting from Jonny Bairstow



Watch highlights from Day 3 in Manchester



#EnglandCricket | @LV_Cricket

England need to pick six wickets and restrict Australia from scoring 162 runs in the second innings to clinch victory and level the series 2-2.