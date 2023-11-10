“Noor is a Kohinoor” - S Sreesanth shares his thoughts on the finds of the 2023 World Cup

Former India pacer S Sreesanth described Afghanistan’s left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad as a Kohinoor. While sharing his views on the finds of the 2023 World Cup, the former cricketer predicted that the 18-year-old will go on to pick up a lot of wickets for Afghanistan in international cricket.

Afghanistan have had a highly impressive 2023 World Cup campaign, winning four of their eight matches. They have registered triumphs over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. While the Asian side won’t make it to the semi-finals of the tournament, they have a chance to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

During a discussion on Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel, Sreesanth picked a couple of Afghanistan players among his finds of the tournament.

“Noor is a Kohinoor. Despite him sitting out for so many games, Afghanistan is doing so well. Ibrahim Zadran, of course, but I feel Noor will win a lot of matches for Afghanistan on the big stage,” he opined.

On young opener Ibrahim Zadran, who has displayed impressive form with the willow, the 40-year-old added:

“[He has been] brilliant. I think the biggest find. The thing with Afghanistan is that they can play the Champions Trophy as well in 2025. They could knock England out. It’s fun watching them.”

Sreesanth also named Netherlands’ Aryan Dutt, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, and Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka as his other finds of the tournament.

“Netherlands’ Aryan Dutt, the off-spinner. He bats well too and is a very good fielder. He doesn’t give up. Rachin, obviously. Left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka is very good,” Sreesanth concluded.

While India, South Africa, and Australia have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup, New Zealand are all set to join them as the fourth team.

How Sreesanth’s finds of the tournament have performed in the 2023 World Cup

In three matches, Afghanistan spinner Ahmad has claimed five wickets at an average of 26.60 and an economy rate of 4.58. He starred with 3/49 against Pakistan in Chennai.

Opener Ibrahim has notched up 361 runs in eight innings at an average of 51.57 and a strike rate of 77.97. He became the first batter from Afghanistan to score a hundred in the men’s ODI World Cup in the match against Australia.

New Zealand batter Ravindra is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament (565 runs from nine matches), while Sri Lanka’s left-arm pacer Madushanka (21 wickets from nine matches) is the leading wicket-taker. Netherlands’ off-spinner Dutt has claimed 10 scalps in eight games.