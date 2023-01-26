“Not easy for any player” – Wasim Jaffer lauds Kuldeep Yadav’s “remarkable consistency” despite limited chances

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has lauded Kuldeep Yadav for his "remarkable consistency" despite not getting selected for India regularly, backing the 28-year-old to continue his form in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

The wrist-spinner featured in the ODIs against Sri Lanka, followed by three more against New Zealand, and has played his role to perfection. He has snapped 11 scalps in those matches and played an integral role in both series wins.

Jaffer picked Yadav, alongside Washington Sundar, in his team for the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, the 44-year-old reflected on how Yadav has been instrumental in India's victories and his ability to get breakthroughs when the team needs them the most.

"It happens with wrist spinners. When their form is good, when the ball comes out of their hands well, they take wickets," Wasim Jaffer said. "He has proved in the last two series by taking big wickets and giving breakthroughs at critical stages. So, he has that potential."

He also sympathized with the leggie for not getting a consistent run in the team.

"He wasn't given the chance earlier. Since Axar Patel isn't there, the management has given him a consistent run. He plays a match, gets dropped, returns, performs, and gets axed again. So, it's not easy for any player," Wasim Jaffer said.

However, Jaffer backed Yadav to perform well against New Zealand. saying he also expects the spinner to be selected when Australia tour India later next month.

"But he has shown remarkable consistency and I won't be surprised if he does well in this series. I expect him to get a chance against Australia as well," he concluded.

The Kanpur-born bowler hasn't played a T20I since the fifth of the five-match series against the West Indies at Lauderhill in August 2022. Nevertheless, Yadav has impressive T20I numbers, picking up 44 scalps in 25 matches, including a fifer.

"He will bounce back in this series" - Wasim Jaffer on Arshdeep Singh

Wasim Jaffer also backed Arshdeep Singh to return to his best despite a rusty performance against Sri Lanka.

Along with the left-arm pacer, Jaffer picked Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi to lead India's attack in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. He further stated that Arshdeep's presence in the team will be important as he is a senior bowler compared to Malik and Mavi.

"All three bowlers played in the last T20I series and did well. Arshdeep Singh has been slightly out of form, but I am sure that the way he bowls, he will bounce back in this series. If he is not there, we might get an inexperienced bowling unit, given both Mavi and Malik haven't played a lot of games," Wasim Jaffer said.

He said the series will be a challenge for the bowling attack, given that senior bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are missing.

"We might see Hardik Pandya lead the bowling attack, given he has taken the new ball before. We won't see the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, so these bowlers will face a challenge. Mukesh Kumar is also there, so I reckon he might get a chance."

Arshdeep came under the scanner after bowling three consecutive no-balls against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune. He bowled only two overs and conceded 37 runs.

