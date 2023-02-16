"Not even Virat Kohli knows how the pitch will be, and nor do I" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi surface for the 2nd IND vs AUS Test 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has shed light on the unpredictable nature of the pitch at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, which will host the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The venue last hosted a Test match during the 2017 home series between India and Sri Lanka.

The pitch in Delhi, much like the venues in the northern part of the country, has been forged with black alluvial soil. Such wickets are often slow in nature and do not sport too much bounce.

Chopra, who represented Delhi on the domestic circuit for well over a decade, noted that it is a tricky pitch to decode, considering its history. The former cricketer said on ESPNcricinfo:

"Honestly, not even Virat Kohli knows how the pitch will be, and nor do I. The Kotla has taught us over the last couple of years that it will not behave as you predict it to. I saw an image of the pitch, and I thought it is a little dry, it might not be a rank turner, but it will turn for sure. If the batters apply themselves, then the match should go on for 4 days at least."

Chopra continued:

"The ball stays a bit low here, that has been the common factor. Because this is a black soil wicket, there will not be much bounce on offer. It might behave differently as well."

Virat Kohli scored a sublime double-century in his previous outing at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. The former skipper has recorded 467 runs at the venue in three Tests at an average of 77.83.

"You can expect a better fight from Australians in this match" - Aakash Chopra predicts India to win the second Test as well

India dominated Australia across all departments in the first Test in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The visitors were unable to get past the spin threat posed by India and the trend is likely to continue in Delhi as well.

Claiming that the match will once again witness a quick finish if Australia win the toss and bat first, Chopra said:

"I think India will win this match as well. If India wins the toss, chances are there that the Test will move to the final day, otherwise, there is a high chance that the match will be wrapped up in 3-4 days. You can expect a better fight from Australians in this match, but winning or losing is a whole different matter."

Australia crumbled to a six-wicket defeat the last time they played in Delhi during the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round exploits.

The second Test between India and Australia will begin on Friday, February 17.

